Having missed the media preview of the reopening of The Broadmoor’s Restaurant 1858 at Seven Falls in early May, I was eager to check out the new menu and much anticipated chipmunk display.

The eatery has been closed since 2019 because of the pandemic. This year marks the 140th anniversary of the opening of the park, which is a fitting time to celebrate both occasions.

In honor of the anniversary, third graders around El Paso County were invited to work together and paint Chester the Chipmunk in a way that represented the history and beauty of Seven Falls. The 10 finalists did an amazing job decorating adorable 4-foot chipmunk statuary. To see the cute woodland critters is worth a visit to the park. Members of the public can vote for their favorite Chester at the Falls all summer long. On Sept. 16 the winning school will be announced.

Come to admire the children’s artistic talent but stay to dine at Restaurant 1885. Rita Paez Perez, head chef for the dining room, is doing a masterly job of executing the new menu, which is a collaboration of The Broadmoor culinary team.

The eatery is cozy with a rustic log cabin vibe and polished refinement of a five-star resort. The menu highlights Colorado cuisine with seasonal veggies from The Broadmoor farm and meats from the hotel ranch prepared from scratch on a wood-fired grill. The a la carte lunch favorites include the signature wild boar green chili, Pikes Peak or Bust nachos, Prospector’s Colorado Bison Burger and a vegan option, The Pillars of Hercules ancient grain bowl.

A three-course prix fixe dinner includes appetizer choices like wood -grilled, 1858 barbecue-glazed and bacon-wrapped large prawns and house-smoked Colorado trout dip. Entrée choices include wood fire charred 12-ounce Certified Angus Beef New York strip steak, and seven different preparations of Rocky Mountain red trout. For dessert pick from a shortbread cookie-like lemon strawberry crumble cake, 1858 malts (vanilla, strawberry, chocolate or cookies and cream), Palisade Colorado Sundae or Stagecoach S’mores Brookie (chocolate chip and brownie bar) topped with vanilla marshmallow. Visit sevenfalls.com/dine/restaurant-1858 for tickets and details.