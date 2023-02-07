The Well, 315 E. Pikes Peak Ave., released the vendor line-up for the food hall that has reopened. Here’s a look at a new culinary program and the new eateries:

• Shovel Ready by The Community Cultural Collective at the Colorado Springs City Auditorium is launching its Capstone Culinary Hospitality Creative Workforce Program. The program is a way for culinary students to have an opportunity to work and earn as they hone their culinary skills. Several local chefs have jumped on board to facilitate the process. Jay Gust of Ascent Restaurants; Brother Luck, owner of Four by Brother Luck, Lucky Dumpling and The Studio; and Justin Miller of The Broadmoor have been working with Linda Weise, president and CEO of the Community Cultural Collective, and Traci Marques of the Pikes Peak Workforce Center with guidance from Pikes Peak State College to develop the curriculum. Shovel Ready is designed to give students the tools to experience firsthand on-site culinary learning, develop skills pertinent to advancing our region’s food scene while developing a workforce for our greater community.

• SIVAR is bringing Monse and Tim Hines to downtowners for their award-winning El Salvador cuisine. Monse’s Taste of El Salvador, in Old Colorado City, has drawn fans for several years. The menu’s concept at The Well has traditional dishes from Central America including pupusas, empanadas and plantains, which are all 100% gluten-free. There is a variety of traditional meat, vegetarian and vegan entrées, plus starters, specials and Sunday brunch.

• Tossed Fresh & Organic is by Morgan Bryson, who is preparing healthy foods like wraps, soups and salads. All highlight seasonal, organic suppliers with ingredients sourced from organic suppliers.

• Formosa Bites is owned by Terry Hsieh, who started his business as a food truck serving authentic Taiwanese foods, which are reminiscent of Taiwan’s famous night markets. You’ll find dishes like red chile oil wontons and pork belly sliders, and beef noodle soup.

The Well will continue to host Gather for a Cause, a twice monthly philanthropic partnership with local nonprofit organizations where 5% of the daily sales proceeds from venders go to benefit the partnered nonprofit organizations for that day. Weekly ongoing live music and trivia nights will continue as well, along with new programming, including a farmers market on Wednesday starting in late spring and continuing through the summer. The Well will also host cooking classes and other educational workshops with various food vendors, regional farmers, local and regional chefs as well as coffee and cocktail seminars with the team behind Gift Horse Bar & Cafe.

Hours are:

Gift Horse (Cafe): 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesdays through Sundays.

Food vendors: Open at 11 a.m., Tuesdays through Sundays (with varied closing times throughout the week).

Gift Horse (Bar): Open at 11 a.m., Tuesdays through Sundays (with varied closing times throughout the week).