When Maryland-based Mission BBQ celebrates the grand opening of its first Colorado Springs location Tuesday, it will be just the latest in a constant wave of new restaurants coming to town.

But as the Springs' culinary landscape continues to evolve with national, regional and home-grown additions, it also has said goodbye over the years to many favorites.

We asked readers via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram what defunct restaurants they miss the most and wish would return. Hundreds responded, hungry for their favorites to be resurrected.

Could any return? Never say never. After all, Denver's cherished Casa Bonita, which closed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, is reopening thanks to new owners and "South Park" creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone. And in the Springs, the family-favorite Fargo's Pizza reopened a year ago after a lengthy pandemic-induced closure.

So what topped the list of long-lost restaurants that residents crave? Despite the arrival in recent years of eagerly awaited national chains In-N-Out Burger and Whataburger and the proliferation of other burger joints, local hamburger chain Conway's Red Top earned the most nods by far. As one reader proclaimed on Facebook: "Those burgers and the cheese fries were quite memorable and enjoyable!"

Red Top, co-founded by Norbert Conway in 1944, was known for its plate-sized hamburgers that were so large that “one’s a meal.” At its peak, there were five locations in the Springs and one in Pueblo. But the chain ran into money troubles amid a struggling local economy; the last location, at 390 N. Circle Drive, closed in August 2012 as it faced the threat of IRS seizure for delinquent federal withholding tax payments.

So what other restaurants are readers most missing? Here's a look at some of the other top vote-getters.

• El Taco Rey. Its loss is much more recent than most of the others; the Mexican restaurant, a Colorado Springs institution for four decades, closed permanently in January 2022. It had closed months earlier after the death of Rosemary Aguilar, the matriarch of the family-owned restaurant. She died Sept. 20, 2021, at the age of 80. Grieving family members initially planned to reopen El Taco Rey, but ultimately decided against it.

"The pork avocado burrito smothered in green chili was life changing," one reader on Facebook recalled. Another posted a simple plea on Instagram: "Plz come back."

• The Hungry Farmer. "Fun atmosphere and AMAZING soup," one fan recalled. The restaurant on Garden of the Gods Road closed in 2003 after nearly 35 years. It was known for its generous servings, country atmosphere and live music — that last aspect leading to a tradition of annual reunion concerts bringing together musicians who had regularly performed there.

• Furr's Cafeteria. There were two locations in Colorado Springs — in a strip mall at Pikes Peak Avenue and Printers Parkway and at the Rustic Hills Shopping Center on the east side. According to a lengthy history at Referenceforbusiness.com, Furr's was started by "forward-thinking Texas supermarket magnate Roy Furr," who opened the first Furr's Cafeteria next to one of his Odessa, Texas, grocery stores in 1947. Furr's Restaurant Group would go on to develop locations in 11 states, offering "a variety of home-cooked favorites, including carved meats, baked fish and chicken-fried steak, fresh salads and vegetables, oven-baked breads and our famous desserts." Kmart acquired Furr's in 1980, according to the online history; that was followed by another ownership change in 1988 and a bankruptcy filing in early 2003, when the last Furr's in the Springs closed; the other shut its doors months earlier.

• Steaksmith. The once-popular steakhouse, in business since 1981, closed in 2012. Owner Dawson Hubert told The Gazette then that Steaksmith, at the northeast corner of Academy Boulevard and Maizeland Road, was hurt by growing competition and the flight of many retailers from Academy to Powers Boulevard. Hubert, a former City Council member, was Steaksmith's third owner.

• Giuseppe’s. Giuseppe’s Old Depot Restaurant, downtown at 10 S. Sierra Madre St., shuttered in October 2011 after nearly 40 years to become a special events center. The Ochs family, which has owned the historic building since 1971, would later change course and decide to divide the space into multiple restaurants. "The space is overwhelmingly large and we decided to divide it into several smaller spaces," Charles Ochs told The Gazette's Teresa Farney in August 2019. "It would be more interesting than being just one concept.” The former Giuseppe's is now home to Brakeman's Burgers and Track 10 An Urban Kitchen; a third restaurant, The Sandwich Depot, has apparently closed. Several smaller businesses also occupy Old Depot Square, once the Denver and Rio Grande train depot.

• Michelle's. Michelle Chocolatiers & Ice Cream, a family-run, downtown institution for more than 50 years, closed in 2007. Like Conway's Red Top, it ran into financial difficulty, with the IRS seizing the Tejon Street building to satisfy federal tax liens. Today, it's home to Munchies in space leased by MaryAnn and Chuck Thomas, who began with their Munchies719 food truck before fulfilling their dream for a brick-and-mortar location. The Munchies website describes it as "an old school diner with American Fusion twists."