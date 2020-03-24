Colorado Springs restaurants and markets offering some healthy options for takeout

Extraordinary days call for extraordinary measures.
Some of Colorado Springs’ most beloved gathering places are restaurants and bars. With COVID-19 restrictions in place, dining in these establishments continues to be on hold — which has been and will continue to be economically devastating.
Many in the hospitality industry are making every effort to keep afloat during this shutdown, figuring out safe ways to get food to customers and keep employees working and disease-free. Creative restaurateurs are offering curbside service and delivery, some adjusting their menus to the times.
I’ve been compiling a growing list of eateries offering takeout, which appears in The Gazette daily with an updated list, but here are a few that caught my eye. In addition, I’ve included some local grocers outside the national chains that can help you get healthy food on the table while maintaining social distancing.
Panino’s Restaurant
“During this difficult time, we are providing our community with lunch and dinner take-out and delivery only,” AJ Frasca, family owner, emailed. “We will continue to offer our full regular menu as long as we can continue to order from our suppliers. We are also getting a take-and-bake menu together to offer select paninos, calzones and baked pastas so our guests can pick up food but then bring it home to cook.”
Until the end of March, he added, for takeout orders only, kids can eat free.
Like some other eateries, Panino’s is offering gift cards that can be used later when things get back to normal.
Order online through ChowNow, or visit paninosdowntown.com, eastsidepaninos.com or westsidepaninos.com.
Edelweiss German Restaurant“We are open with a full menu for delivery and free dessert with every meal,” said Dieter Schnakenberg, son of the owners and a partner in the business. “We are expanding to offer meal kits to take out, curbside delivery, possibly a drive-through option. I will also be clearing out the dining room to add grocery and deli items, like Cryovac meats, salads and sides by the pound. We have two vehicles ready to deliver to guests within a 5-mile radius.”
Visit https://edelweissrest.com.
Roth Premium Foods
Roth is offering fully cooked meat packages, according to owner JW Roth. For $14.99, you’ll get 2 pounds of smoked pulled pork in barbecue sauce, roasted sliced chicken breast or shredded chicken chile verde. For $9.99, you’ll get a 14-ounce package of family-styled meatloaf.
The prepared packages will be available 8 to 11 a.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 8 to 11 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays at Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13021 Bass Pro Drive. Place orders at rothind.com/buynow.
Ranch Food Direct—Natural Meat Market
The market has two locations offering frozen meals, side dishes, fresh produce and meats. Both are open with their regular business hours. Shop at 1228 E. Fillmore St. or 4635 Town Center Drive, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays (till 7 p.m. at the Fillmore store), and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.
Order online at ranchfoods direct.com.
Taste of Life Market
The market, 18965 Base Camp Road in Monument, has shelves full of fresh meals daily, along with meats, flour in 5-pound bags and a large selection of gluten-free options. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Order online at tasteoflifestores.com.
The French Kitchen
The market and café, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., has family meals to feed four to six people prepared by former Nosh executive chef Shane Lyons. Food is frozen with reheating instructions.
Entrée menu: Beef bourguignon, coq au vin, country shepherd’s pie, home-style chicken pot pie, and classic American meat loaf. Entrees come with six buttery dinner rolls.
Side dish menu: French-style pomme purée, mac & cheese, herb de Provence baby red potatoes, and cauliflower gratin.
There are kits with directions for making pizza and chocolate cake. Orders above $75 that include an entree, side or kit will get two exclusive recipes from our cooking classes to try at home. Call 528-6295 to place orders for pickup or visit tfkcc.com.
