Colorado Springs mom started a charcuterie business

Time for a snack? Put the popcorn aside and say hello to a charcuterie board. That’s a suggestion from Deanna Voss, owner of Full Board, a charcuterie board business, and that’s what she does for her weekly family nights.
They pull out some combination of cheeses, meats, seasonal fruits, nuts, crackers or olives, and settle in for the night.
“The tradition started years ago when I was traveling with my family in Boston,” said Voss. “We love to find new restaurants when traveling, and on that trip we found ourselves ordering a charcuterie board at just about each restaurant.”
She decided to try her hand at making a board herself.
“It quickly became a weekly family tradition every Friday night, which is our family time,” she said. “We pick a movie, gather on a blanket, and dig in. My kids love this tradition and my oldest son can clean out a whole board himself.”
Before she made a career out of creating and selling charcuterie boards, Voss had a successful real estate career in Texas. After moving to Colorado Springs, she became a stay-at-home mom.
“A couple of years ago, our youngest son was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a rare degenerative disease,” she said. “This was a life-changing situation for our family. I needed something to pour my energy into that was creative too. I love making my charcuterie and started thinking this could be an outlet. On New Year’s Eve 2020, Full Board was born.”
She started making a few boards for friends, and the next thing she knew her business was budding, then blooming and now flourishing. She is passionate about using Colorado products by supporting locally owned businesses. Charcuterie boards have grown from an appetizer course to a more substantial meal. Now, it’s not unusual to see a spread of artisan cheese, meats, crackers, breads and condiments on grazing tables, where an entire table is laden with tasty morsels.
“The first full year of the business was much busier than I ever imagined,” she said. “I was saying yes to every event. I realized I needed to scale back to make the business be sustainable. And I needed to devote time to my family. I didn’t want anything to get in the way of our Friday family nights.”
Now she is focusing on making boards for business lunches and corporate events. And she has developed a monthly charcuterie box subscription program with four options to choose from. She also offers classes.
For details, visit fullboardcos.com. Follow her on social media to see her beautiful, themed artistic creations.
Contact the writer: 636-0271.