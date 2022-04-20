There’s something sweet happening in Black Forest: a gluten-free brownie business called Black Forest Brownies, launched March 1 by baker Jess Williams and her husband, Ben.
She sells 10 flavors of brownies, all made with gluten-free ingredients that are organic and locally sourced when possible.
“I use fresh eggs from my chickens,” Williams said. “And I am cottage foods certified, so I prepare my brownies at home, although I’m looking for a commercial space too.”
Williams grew up in Colorado and developed a passion for making sweet treats while in high school in Durango. She worked part time in her hometown chocolate factory. When she moved to Colorado Springs to go to college to study business and later to Denver for graduate school, she continued to opt for jobs at sweet treat shops or other eateries.
Now a busy mother of four, she has continued to hone her talent for making sweets, especially her gluten-free brownies.
“We transitioned to a gluten-free diet when one of our children was diagnosed with celiac disease,” she said. “I was not going to cook two meals every night, so we all eat gluten-free now. Finding delicious treats that accommodate a gluten- free lifestyle can be challenging, but after years of trial and error, I have developed a great recipe for brownies.”
Her husband, Ben, encouraged her to bake for others and open a bakery.
“Her brownies are so delicious, I knew others would be glad to find a good tasting gluten-free option,” he said. “I knew her artisan treats would be well received by our community.”
His theory was spot-on. With simple word of mouth on social media, Jess has been building a thriving customer base.
“We had an amazing first month,” she said.
Jess bakes brownies on Thursdays for delivery on Fridays (for a fee), or you can pick up the goodies at her home. You can choose from triple chocolate, Black Forest, peanut butter, cookies and cream, salted caramel, espresso, blondie, rocky road, German chocolate,and turtle flavors. They’re $5 each or you can buy a variety box of half a dozen ($26) or a dozen ($50).
Ben is the delivery man, which he does on Fridays on his way to his job as a neurosurgical physician assistant in downtown Colorado Springs.
Jess is gearing up for Mother’s Day, saying she will fill holiday orders through May 4. She’s also taking custom orders for graduations. Visit blackforestbrownies.com.
