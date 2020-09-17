Mood Tapas Bar, 218 N. Tejon St., is serving brunch 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Executive chef TJ Curry has created a menu of platters for $40 each with vegetarian and vegan options. Like his charcuterie board, the platters can be shared for more tasting options. An example would be the platter with chicken and waffles, French toast and avocado toast. Or, for plant-based diners, avocado toast, hash bowl and egg-free French toast. For $5, upgrade your meal with unlimited mimosas and poinsettias.
New hours include dinner service on Sundays and lunch and dinner service on Mondays. Details: 422-9712, moodtapasbar.com.
Great grape crush
Jeff Stultz, the winemaker for The Winery at Holy Cross Abbey, 3011 E. U.S. 50 in Cañon City, has put out a call to buy grapes grown in Fremont County and surrounding areas. Growers are paid 50 cents per pound or $1,000 per ton. Bring a sample of 15-20 berries to have sugar level tested before harvesting.
Deliveries are accepted at the winery 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays through September. No unripe, frozen or spoiled grapes are accepted. When delivering grapes, masks are required.
The juice is used to make the annual Wild Cañon Harvest wine. Call 276-5191 (ext. 17) to arrange an alternate delivery time, inquire about ripeness or ask questions about pests.
More bagel options
Einstein Bros. Bagels is offering gluten-free Eggels to ensure there’s something on the menu for everyone. For $4.59, pick from two flavors:
• Three Meat & Cheese Eggel: Bacon, turkey sausage, ham paired with cheese and everything seasoning.
• Veggie Egg White Eggel: Bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms and spinach with asiago cheese.