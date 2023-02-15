It’s time to get acquainted with Nashville hot chicken.

According to the National Restaurant Association What’s Hot 2023 Culinary Forecast, fried chicken sandwiches and chicken sandwiches 3.0 (referring to the spicy and sweet-heat fusion flavors) are second on the list. That 3.0 version, which is catching the attention of chefs, is known as Nashville hot chicken.

In its simplest form, this is chicken soaked in buttermilk, breaded with seasoned flour and deep-fried. The chicken is then coated in chile-pepper paste, made with cayenne pepper, and taken to various levels of mouth-numbing heat.

To learn some tricks for making a standout hot chicken sandwich, we talked to chefs to find out their secrets.

Amber Hendrickson and Chris Sniffen, owners of Cluckin’ Chicken food truck, go for a well-balanced chile flavor in two of their popular offerings, even if it isn’t exactly Nashville style.

“We have been working on developing our own version,” said Hendrickson. “At the moment, for spicy chicken sandwiches we have our Rowdy Rooster, which is dipped in our buffalo sauce and topped with Swiss cheese and ranch dressing. Our chicken for the Firecracker sandwich is tossed with a sweet-spicy, slightly Asian-flavored sauce and topped with pepper jack cheese and served with our homemade dill pickles.”

The couple raise hundreds of chickens on their farm in Calhan, but they’re for laying eggs, not providing meat.

Instead, said Hendrickson, “We buy chicken breast and hand trim and cut them, to ensure that there is no fat on the meat and to give us the largest tenders possible. We use about 400 pounds of chicken breast a week.”

They must be doing something right – they have won a Gazette Best Of award three times for their chicken sandwiches.

David Cook, co-owner of Gather Food Studio and Spice Shop, offered his own views about hot chicken.

“Personally, I think that the hot chicken sandwich is the perfect storm of flavors that hits all taste profiles — hot, sour, salty, sweet,” he said. “The hot comes from the heavy use of cayenne peppers. The sour from the vinegar in the hot sauce or the tang from the buttermilk in the marinade. Salty from either the hot sauce or the salt that shows up in the recipe. And finally sweet — brown sugar all the way. Even though the name implies spicy, mouth-on-fire chicken, it is balanced with a bit of brown sugar.”

Don’t forget the white bread and pickle chips. But, Cook says, “Keep those sweet pickle slices for another day. Only sour, crispy dills will work on this sammy.”

Richard Warner and Mary Oreskovich (both graduates of the esteemed Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, N.Y., and married to each other) are gearing up to open Diavolo Pueblo Hot Chicken in Pueblo’s Fuel & Iron food hall. The couple also own two Bingo Burger restaurants, one in the Springs and the other in Pueblo.

They stumbled on the hot chicken idea during a trip to Los Angeles. They were in Chinatown looking for an ice cream place when they spotted a long line outside an eatery called Howlin’ Ray’s.

“We had to check it out,” Warner said.

Turned out Howlin’ Ray’s served the fan-favorite Hot Chicken Sando and other raging-hot sandwiches.

“We later learned it was owned by Johnny Ray Zone, a chef who had brought the concept to L.A. after he had visited Nashville and sampled hot chicken,” Warner said. “We decided it would be a good fit for the food hall.”

While Zone offers different levels of heat for his chicken, Warner is working on perfecting one level.

“What I’ve really loved about working on the project is the many ways of layering flavors,” Warner said. “There can be flavors introduced in the marinade, in the breading, in the finishing glaze and in the dressing used on the bun.”

He’s also taking a different approach to the choice of chicken part.

“Instead of a chicken breast, I’m going to use boneless, skin-on chicken thighs,” he said. “Thighs have so much more flavor and stay moist.”

Oreskovich, who specializes in pastry, is contributing doughnut holes as a side, to add sweet relief from the spicy sandwich. The holes can be dipped in either hot-spiced chocolate ganache or Pueblo caramel sauce.

Want to try heating up your life with some hot chicken sandwiches? Following is a recipe for a grease-free way to get the job done.