Sunny Originales has opened Thai Smile Kitchen, 1840 Dominion Way, where you can enjoy Southeast Asian fusion cuisine.

“We are a family-owned restaurant,” she said. “We have two other Thai restaurants in Colorado: Bangkok89 in Loveland and Sala Thai in Windsor. We all use the same recipes.”

The menu has all the classic Thai dishes, including excellent versions of larb chicken salad ($12.99) and pad thai ($13.50). With 76 options from which to choose, there’s something for everyone.

All the dishes can be ordered mild, medium, hot and Thai hot. We went with medium and found it to be the perfect level of spiciness without scorching taste buds. Go for lunch with select entrees starting at $9.99, which includes two crab rangoons andJasmine or brown rice. Beer and wine are available. Save room for sweet rice with mango ($7.99).

Hours are 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (lunch) and 4-8:30 p.m. (dinner) Tuesdays through Fridays, and 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Details: 719-375-8951, thaismilekitchen.com.

Oh, what a night

On the Mesa takes place at Garden of the Gods Resort & Club, 3320 Mesa Road, 6-10 p.m. Aug. 18. For $175, you can enjoy tasting stations from more than 20 of Colorado Springs’ top chefs, breweries and distilleries. It’s a magical evening overlooking Garden of the Gods and the surrounding grounds of the club. The event benefits Goodwill of Colorado. Tickets at tinyurl.com/93cnmftx.

Still high standards

Having dinner at Walter’s Bistro, 146 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., has always been a treat. And, be assured, since former owner Walter Iser sold the business to Julie and Ghassan Nehme, nothing has changed. You can count on the same high standards for service and food quality that made Walter’s Bistro special.

The Nehmes also own Marigold Café and Bakery, where they have maintained the ambiance and reputation for excellent food since purchasing it 2017.

Many of the longtime employees of Walter’s have stayed on during the transition of ownership, including executive chef Greg Thorman.

“When Walter first told us about the new owners, we were all a little nervous,” Thorman said, at a recent visit to the bistro. “But once we started working with the family, it’s been going very well. They are open to our suggestions.”

Checkout Prime Rib Mondays. It goes for $30, and you get mixed veggies, garlic mashed potatoes, au jus and horseradish cream with the beef. Half-price wine by the glass with the purchase of an entrée is featured on Mondays, too. Hours are 5-8:30 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays. Details: 719-630-0201, waltersbistro.com

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

.

Harvest dinner

The second Farm to Table Culinary Summer evening will be a Creole & Cajun Harvest Dinner by Smokebrush Foundation and Farm at the Rockledge Lodge, 328 El Paso Blvd., Manitou Springs, 6-9 p.m. Aug. 2. The five-course meal will be prepared by New Orleans native and renowned special guest chef J. (Jamar) Pierre and Aimee Marrow, head chef at Smokebrush Farm.

Pierre uses traditional New Orleans techniques and family recipes to craft his recipes. His specialty is red bean & shrimp jambalaya.

“For us, gumbo is not just a soup. It gives us strength and comfort,” he said in a press release.

There will be live music by Pine Creek Cajun Band and Southern-inspired cocktails will be available for purchase. Wine and beer will also be available for purchase. Cost is $85 single ticket and $150 for two tickets. Visit tinyurl.com/3sxttkcc.

Spicy holiday

National Mustard Day, on Aug. 5, will not go unnoticed by the owners of Colonel Mustard’s Sandwich Emporium, 1412 S. 21st St.

“We’re ready to party,” said Karrie Williams, co-owner of Colonel Mustard’s. “We’ll feature the world’s greatest condiment in a variety of ways, including samplings of our famous mustard ice cream.”

Hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. Details: 719-203-4743, colmustardsandwich.com.

Taste of Pikes Peak

The Pikes Peak Chapter of the Colorado Restaurant Association presents the Taste of Pikes Peak, at Park Union (in front of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum), 200 S. Sierra Madre St., 6-9 p.m. July 27. For $64.29, try samples from 88 of the region’s best restaurants, distilleries, breweries and coffee shops. Tickets at tinyurl.com/mtsp558j

Wine dinner

Summer Wine Dinner at Joseph’s Restaurant & Bar, 1603 S. 8th St., 7 p.m. July 26. For $120, you get four courses paired with French wines. Details: 719-630-3631, josephsdining.com.

Contact the writer: 636-0271.