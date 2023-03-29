Brother Luck’s The Studio, 332 E. Colorado Ave., has opened. It’s a small, intimate dining room where he and his chefs prepare unique, upscale rotating menus for 24 diners. The hidden gem is reached via a staircase on the west side of the building.

Brantt Bunnell is the chef, who with Luck’s mentoring creates a monthly themed five-course meal for $85. He grew up in Colorado Springs and is a graduate of the former Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts in Boulder. He masterly prepared the amazing dinner we enjoyed the first week the restaurant was open.

“I reached out to Brother when I graduated from culinary school because I had seen him beat Bobby Flay,” Bunnell said. “I told him I’d wash dishes or anything else he needed just for the opportunity to work with him.”

Luck brought Bunnell on and soon had him on the kitchen line at the former Lucky Dumpling.

“When Brother closed Lucky he moved me here,” Bunnell said.

The March dinner included a welcome cocktail of strawberry-infused Aperol with bitters and Gruet brut. The appetizer was smoked duck ham and foie gras mousse, followed by lobster bisque, grilled pork tenderloin on polenta, cocoa braised short ribs with parsnip purée, and ending the meal with brown butter semifreddo with blue corn cake and salted caramel.

Bunnell is excited about plans for the April menu, which he thinks may be a play on the theme of April showers bring May flowers.

“The idea is to have a vase on each table and as each course is served a flower will be added to the vase representing something about the food in the course,” he said.

Related: Luck is the chef- owner of Four by Brother and Folklore Irish Pub, which is the concept that replaced the Lucky Dumpling at 26 S. Wahsatch Ave. Luck with Sean Fitzgerald, owner of Wobbly Olive and Allusion Speakeasy, have also opened the Tipperary Cocktail Parlor, which is at the front section of Folklore. Both of the new concepts are housed in the building, which The Studio is attached to.

Seatings for The Studio are 5-9 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. Visit tinyurl.com/djb47u6h for reservations.

New owners

Patrick and Krystyna Garnier have sold La Baguette French Bistro, 4440 N. Chestnut St., to Oswaldo Chinchilla Yurivilca, owner of two eateries in Lima, Peru. Chinchilla Yurivilca’s son, Dhonyn Chinchilla Leon, is now the general manager of La Baguette French Bistro. The big news is that the family does not want to change the menu and has brought back dinner service.

“Patrick trained us and we have many of the same employees including his sous chef, who had been cooking with him for a long time,” Chinchilla Leon said.

New hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays and 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Details: 719-599-0686, labaguettefrenchbistro.com

Grow your own food

Food to Power, 1090 S. Institute St., will have free (donation optional) two-part classes about container planting and cooking the food you grow. Colorado State University Extension professors will conduct the classes 5-7:30 p.m. April 10 and 17. The classes are for those who are interested in growing their own food but have limited space for an outdoor garden. After each class, participants leave with two plants that can be grown on a porch or in an apartment setting. Recipes included. Visit tinyurl.com/bdfa7c36

Day trip

The Winery at Holy Cross Abbey, 3011 E. U.S. 50, Cañon City, will have its popular Spring Wine Extravaganza on the lawn at the winery 1-4 p.m. April 15.

There will be a variety of wines produced and hand-selected for the event by Jeff Stultz, head winemaker. Hors d’oeuvres will be served and there will be live music.

“This is such a fun event to kick off the start of our busy season,” said Larry Oddo, owner of the winery. “Our guests truly enjoy the intimate atmosphere, catching up with friends, and taking advantage of the once-a-year discounted pricing on both our newest and most prized wines.”

Tickets are $45 ($35 for Congregation Wine Club members) and can be purchased at the winery tasting room or by calling 719-276-5191 or goining online at abbeywinery.com/events.

