Beef. Bread. Broth. Voila — the French dip sandwich awaits. Ooh là là! What’s not to love?
This popular comfort food is actually not French at all. It’s an American invention, with the name referring to the kind of bread used to make the sandwich, a French baguette, rather than its origin.
Its origin is Los Angeles, where two restaurants stake claims on the sandwich’s creation: Cole’s Pacific Electric Buffet and Philippe the Original. Both say they introduced the idea of dipping a sandwich in broth in 1908; for what it’s worth, the controversy remains unresolved.
Whoever came up with the idea produced a lasting hit. The French dip sandwich is on menus across the country, from delis to upscale restaurants, served as it was originally conceived or with some variants. For instance, cheese might show up on the thinly sliced beef; some might be smeared with mustard or horseradish.
But leave it to creative chefs to come up with even more expansive variations on a theme.
“When I was growing up, one of my best food memories was going with Dad to Philippe’s when we visited relatives in L.A.,” said Sheamus Feeley, co-owner of Pony Up in Denver. “It was our first stop when we were in California. I loved their French dip sandwiches. And that’s why I wanted to have a menu that featured a list of variations of French dip sandwiches when we opened Pony Up.”
His restaurant offers the classic French dip — straight-up beef, bread and broth — but then jazzes it up by adding Gruyere, thyme and crispy onions and naming it The Frenchie. It’s served with a cup of French onion soup. His Chicago-style sandwich pairs thinly sliced beef with giardiniera (spicy Italian pickled vegetables), Italian herbs and garlic, served with a cup of jus. The smoked mushroom dip sandwich is smoked mushrooms, with Swiss, mayo and a cup of porcini broth.
The French dip has also provided inspiration for other cultural dishes. When Halina Le and her husband, Bao, opened Buns & Bubbles cafe in Colorado Springs, their plan was to offer different ways to serve their homeland’s banh mi. These are flavorful sandwiches made with Vietnamese-style sausage, barbecue pork and rotisserie chicken. But they weren’t dipped in anything.
That changed after a vacation in Hawaii.
“We ate at a restaurant with a banh mi served with pho,” Halina said. “We had it and decided it would have to be on our menu too since my mom makes delicious pho (beef bone broth).”
They slightly altered the sandwich’s ingredients, stuffing a baguette, which Halina makes fresh daily, with slow-cooked beef brisket, stir-fried bean sprouts, Thai basil, onions, scallions, cilantro and hoisin sauce — and serving it with a hot cup of pho broth.
“My mom cooks the brisket for four hours to get it very tender,” Halina said. “And her pho is the best.”
Feeley also offers a French dip-inspired version of banh mi called the Saigon dip sandwich. His version has braised garlic pork, cilantro, basil, jalapenos and spicy mayo on a ciabatta roll. It’s served with a cup of pho broth.
“It’s basically a mashup of pho and a banh mi sandwich,” he said. “It’s been our No. 2 seller since day one. The Frenchie is No. 1.”
