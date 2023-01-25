Tito’s Burritos, which was a food truck making a debut in 2018, has expanded to a brick-and-mortar establishment in Falcon at 11910 Tourmaline Drive (attached to Cockpit Craft Distillery). The owners are Tito Bercedoni, who is Puerto Rican, and his wife, Stephanie, who is Persian.

“We call it Persia-Rican,” Tito said. “Mostly the dishes are Puerto Rican with a Persian (Iranian) touch. For instance, we use basmati rice instead of typical white rice.”

To get started, we asked our waitress which dishes she liked. Her recommendations were the Empa-Nacho ($13.50) and the Quesero ($14 for steak, $13.25 for chicken). The nachos were three-fourths of a serving of Nacho Mama, which is made with house-made chips, topped with choice of meat then queso, beans, onions, jalapeno, tomatoes, cilantro and sour cream. Two perfectly fried empanadas with a choice of filling framed the nachos. The Quesero is like a quesadilla only instead of being on a flour tortilla it’s on a crispy layer of fried cheese, topped with either chicken or steak, cream cheese, cheddar jack, bacon and cilantro with rice and beans on the side. We found the Persian expression on the rice topping with a floral, mild Middle Eastern spice flavor. Both dishes were delicious and huge portions, easily enough for two.

It should be noted, the owners have a unique business plan called a PMA (private membership association) restaurant. It’s explained on their website: “Everyone is welcome at Tito’s Burritos and all are encouraged to become members. We have established a PMA to remove ourselves out of the public domain and operate in the private domain. In a private setting we can protect our Constitutional Freedoms for our customers and our staff.”

So before dining you’ll be asked to read the membership agreement to become a free member and given a membership card.

There’s a full bar with happy hour 2 to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Hours are 4 to 9 p.m. Mondays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Details: 719-822-1568, facebook.com/titos burritosllc.

Snow crab special

Award-winning Carlos’ Bistro, 1025 S. 21 St., is offering a half-price snow crab appetizer daily. Hours are 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. Details: 719-471-2905, facebook.com/CarlosBistro COS.

Wine weekend

The Wine Festival of Colorado Springs features The Wines of Northern Italy with vintners from Piemonte, Alto Adige and Fruli March 2 to 4. There will be an array of tastings, wine education seminars and wine-paired meals. The weekend benefits the Colorado Springs Conservatory. Tickets at winefestivalof coloradosprings.com. Here’s a look at the events:

• How to Love Wine – 5:30 p.m. March 2, $50. You’ll learn how to taste wine at the seminar.

• Vino e Cibo – noon March 3, $100. A wine-paired lunch with winemakers and guest chefs at The Warehouse Restaurant.

• The Wonderful Wines of Northern Italy seminar – 5:30 p.m. March 3, $50 at Broadmoor Hall.

• Barolo: The King of Wines – 5:30 p.m. March 3, $100 at Broadmoor Hall.

• The Grand Tasting – 7 p.m. March 3, $125 at Broadmoor Hall.

• Formaggio e Vino – 11 a.m. March 4, $100 at Broadmoor Hall. Cheese and wine pairing seminar.

• The Gala Dinner and Live Auction – 6 p.m. March 4, $275 at The Broadmoor Lake Terrace Room.

Flaky, buttery rolls

The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., goes all out for National Croissant Day on Saturday.

“There will be a line out the door and down the sidewalk,” said owner Blandin Mazéran. “It’s our busiest day of the year. We sell literally thousands of croissants that day. It’s best to pre-order to (ensure) getting what you want.”

Hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Details: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.

For the occasion, here are some specials for Saturday only:

• 25% off pastry bundle, an assortment of four of the most popular pastries.

• Buy six croissants and get six jams.

• Caprese croissant.

• Curried chicken salad croissant.

• PB&J croissant.

• Almond butter and apricot croissant

Pizza Fridays

Modern Market, 7170 N. Academy Blvd., is offering $7 pizzas on Fridays through February. Use code PIZZAPIE online, with the app or in-store to enjoy a different pizza each Friday. Hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Details: 719-772-0700, modernmarket.com.

Crawfish boils

Momma Pearl’s Cajun Kitchen, 162 Tracker Drive, is offering live Louisiana crawfish boils Saturdays through crawfish season. The boils are served with boiled potatoes, whole mushrooms, corn on the cob and smoked sausage. Boiled jumbo shrimp and Alaskan snow crab legs are also available. Crawfish boils start at 11 a.m. and last until sold out. Details: 719-964-0234, facebook.com/ mommapearlscajunkitchen.

