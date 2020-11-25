Colorado Springs fish house serving takeout Sunday fried chicken dinners

Who can resist freshly fried chicken? That crunch of the crackling crust. The steam wafting up as you tear into a juicy thigh. But, oh, the mess of spattering hot grease.

Leave it to a popular but unexpected eatery to satisfy your craving. Jax Fish House and Oyster Bar offers weekly Fried Chicken Sunday Suppers for pickup.

Why order fried chicken from a place that’s known for seafood? The answer is simple. Dave Query, owner of Jax, loves fried chicken and craft beer, so in 2014 he opened The Post Brewing Co. in Lafayette. Its signature entree is fried chicken.

But it’s not just fried chicken — it’s over-the-top-delicious fried chicken. He and chef Brett Smith did research all over the country on preparing and cooking before nailing the perfect fried chicken.

“It took over a year to get the place in Lafayette open,” said Smith, a partner at Post who travels to Jax to prepare the fried chicken for the Sunday dinners. “That place (Post) was an almost instant success. We had lines waiting before we’d open for business with a wait list for tables.”

Query and Smith have since opened Posts in Denver and Boulder. They are scouting locations in Colorado Springs, but until they find the right one, they are tempting us with the tasty birds on Sundays.

“We have developed the ideal breading for the chicken that stays crispy,” Smith said. “It’s perfect for takeout.”

One Sunday afternoon, he took time to show me some of the secrets to fried chicken greatness.

“It’s a two-day process,” Smith said. “I start by putting cut-up birds in a lemon-rosemary brine, which includes salt, brown sugar, peppercorns and bay leaf. The chicken is then put in the refrigerator for four hours.”

The magic happens in the next step: He coats the chicken with rice flour and spices

“The chicken is placed on racks in sheet pans and refrigerated overnight,” he said. “That creates a crusty shell that keeps the chicken from absorbing too much oil when it’s fried. It also helps the inside of the chicken to stay hot and the outside crackling crunchy.”

The next day, the chicken is dipped in milk and rolled in a gluten-free breading of rice flour, tapioca, potato starch and spices.

Then the chicken is placed on frying rack basket trays of a specialized pressure fryer — but there’s a method to the placement. The thick pieces, like the thighs and breasts, are placed on the outside of the basket trays. The drumsticks are placed with the fat end facing outward and the handle end facing toward the center of the rack. The wings are put in the middle.

“This way, the meatier parts cook evenly and the less meaty wings don’t overcook,” he said. “We can do 48 pieces at once, and the optimal time to hold the cooked chicken is 15 to 20 minutes for the best eating experience.”

The pressure fryer allows them “to control the consistency while frying six whole birds at one time,” Smith said. “The fryer is digitized, so it’s almost impossible to screw up. And the chicken holds up really well.”

Orders must be placed on Fridays for pickup Sundays between 3 and 5 p.m. An order that feeds three to four people costs $48 (plus tax and tip). You’ll get eight pieces of fried chicken (a whole bird), two large sides, four biscuits and gluten-free country gravy. Other menu items are available for an additional cost. Visit jaxfishhouse.com/colorado-springs.

