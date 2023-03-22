March is Women’s History Month and The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., is celebrating a milestone. In its 105-year-old history, for the first time, three female chefs are at the helm of the resort’s top three restaurants: Rocio Neyra Palmer at Summit, Randi Powell at Ristorante del Lago and Bethany Fahey at the Main Kitchen.

Why is this significant? According to the U.S. Census Bureau, about 25% of chefs are women.

“Here at The Broadmoor, 60% of our culinary team is female, and we’re constantly working to find ways to mentor, train, and promote women,” executive chef David Patterson wrote in a news release. “We’re thrilled to now have three such incredible culinary leaders in positions of power at our best restaurants.”

Here’s a quick glimpse at these amazing women’s backgrounds.

• Palmer is chef de cuisine at Summit. She joined The Broadmoor in 2008 as an extern. She was raised in Peru, where she was influenced by the cooking of her grandmother. She attended culinary school, earning a degree in farming and agronomy. After completing her externship she stayed at the resort, holding a number of positions, including most recently as sous chef at Ristorante del Lago.

• Powell is chef de cuisine at Ristorante del Lago. She was raised in Connecticut and attended Colorado College before starting her culinary career in The Broadmoor’s Culinary Apprenticeship Program. She too has held many culinary positions at the resort before taking the lead position at del Lago.

• Fahey is chef de cuisine of the main kitchen at the resort. She grew up in Georgia and is a graduate of Le Cordon Bleu Culinary Institute. After graduation she worked in hospitality and culinary positions with Marriott, Westin and a senior living facility. She came to The Broadmoor in 2018 for the chef de tournant, where she managed banquets at The Broadmoor for more than 3,000 people. As chef de cuisine she oversees eight outlets at the hotel including Lake Terrace Dining Room, Hotel Bar and In-Room Dining.

To see menus, hours and make reservations visit tinyurl.com/yw7nnj3u.

Oyster central

Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar, 11 S. Tejon St., is oyster central for the month of March with specials galore.

This year the introduction of the Crackerjax proprietary oyster is the highlight of the month. It’s from the Rappahannock Oyster Co. and comes from waters from the Chesapeake Bay and Atlantic Ocean, known for producing oysters with a perfect blend of salt and sweet flavor. Be sure to try this new mollusk and check out these other specials during the month:

• Dozens Dozens — Order a dozen oysters to be entered to win free oysters for a year. No limit on the number of entries. Winner announced on April 1 (no fooling).

• Shucker’s Dozen — Every dozen oysters ordered gets you a 13th mollusk.

• Pearls of Generosity — Jax will donate 10 cents from every oyster shucked to Chow, which supports mental health and wellness initiatives within the hospitality industry.

Hours are 3:30-9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 3:30-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Details: 719-357-4554, tinyurl.com/2p94u8uz.

Spring farmers markets

The Colorado Farm and Art spring farmers markets are held at Hillside Community Center, 925 S. Institute St., 11 a.m.-2 p.m. April 9, 23, May 14 and 28. Many of the regular vendors from the summer markets bring fresh food, baked goods, sweets, handmade crafts and gifts. This year two food trucks are featured like Bowl in the City and Cubaneate Cuban food. They will have options for dietary restrictions (vegan and vegetarian) and nondietary restrictions. Visit facebook.com/farmandartmarket.

Contact the writer: 636-0271.