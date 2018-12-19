The Dillon Ice Castles are set to open just in time for Christmas.
Organizers announced Wednesday that the popular winter attraction will open for a second season on Dec. 21. About five weeks ago, professional ice artisans started growing and harvesting up to 10,000 icicles each day to create the life-size fairytale playgrounds.
The Dillon Ice Castles location will feature ice-carved tunnels, fountains, slides, frozen thrones, and towers that reach up to 40 feet high. LED lights frozen inside 25 million pounds of ice twinkle to music at night. General admission tickets are $15.95 during the week and $18.95 on weekends.
