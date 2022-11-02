In the wake of losing the nation's biggest outdoor industry gathering, something of a replacement is set for Denver.
It's called the Big Gear Show, which promises to showcase the latest and greatest products in the worlds of hiking, biking, camping, climbing and boating while combining with (e)revolution, which brings together e-bike makers, retailers and riders.
The two shows will converge this summer in the Colorado Convention Center for what organizers are calling a first-of-its-kind event inviting a general audience. In June, two days will be for trade people while the next two days are being called the "consumer festival."
That's different from Outdoor Retailer, which reserved the venue for businesses, nonprofits and media the past five years. The show is returning to Salt Lake City in 2023.
When envisioning the Big Gear Show in 2020, "we envisioned it taking place inside an accessible center city location, designed to incorporate product demonstrations as well as consumer engagement," the show's director, Kenji Haroutunian, said in a news release. "Now our original vision is realized.”
Colorado's Outdoor Recreation Industry Office Director Conor Hall stated his vision being realized as well. He expressed hopes for a more "consumer-facing" show upon Outdoor Retailer's announcement in the spring to leave the state. (Upon arriving in 2018, the twice-a-year show claimed to attract 85,000 people and drive more than $100 million in local economic impact.)
In the release, Hall called the Big Gear Show and (e)revolution concept "forward-looking" and important "in our push to ensure Colorado is a national leader in outdoor recreation and remains the gathering place of the industry."
Set for four days starting June 8, the timing might be bold. That's less than two weeks before Outdoor Retailer.
“We recognize early June is a busy time for the industry," Haroutunian said. "But we feel there is no better time than June to gather the industry and kick off the outdoor industry’s summer recreation season.”