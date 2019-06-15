Civic Center and downtown Denver will fill with LGBTQ rainbow colors Saturday and Sunday for the Denver PrideFest.
The festival includes three stages of entertainment, more than 200 vendors, food, a Pride 5K and the Coors Light Denver Pride Parade.
Since 1990, Denver PrideFest has grown into the largest celebration of LGBTQ pride in the Rocky Mountain region. This year’s festival will commemorate the 1969 riots at the historic Stonewall Inn in New York City, regarded by many as the beginning of the contemporary LGBTQ civil rights movement. More info: denverpride.org.