Alon Shaya, a two-time James Beard Award winner, was a latchkey kid.
While he doesn’t refer to himself as one in his recent memoir-cookbook, “Shaya: An Odyssey of Food, My Journey Back to Israel,” he does describe an unhappy childhood during which he was home alone much of the time while his mother worked two jobs to support herself and her two children.
Shaya overcame tough situations, including being bullied at school, and bad decisions in managing to turn his life around. With time on his hands at home, he found comfort in the kitchen, which led him to pursue culinary training.
That journey is told in the memoir, with 26 vignettes.
“Each one of those stories talks about a different moment in my life,” he said.
Shaya took a narrative form for the book defined by moments in his life related to food, with recipes accompanying each vignette.
He’s now the owner of two celebrated Israeli restaurants: Safta (Hebrew for “grandmother”) in Denver and Saba (Hebrew for “grandfather”) in New Orleans. He founded the restaurant group Pomegranate Hospitality and the nonprofit Shaya Barnett Foundation, which is committed to providing culinary education and resources to high school students.
Tough childhood
When Shaya was 2, his father moved from Israel to Philadelphia, pursuing the American dream. His mother didn’t share this dream but followed anyway two years later, bringing Shaya and his older sister. Shaya’s father didn’t speak English and struggled to make ends meet, putting stress on an already strained marriage.
“I remember arguments and shouting,” Shaya wrote in his book.
A year later, his parents split up. His mother took the kids to live in a suburb of Philadelphia, where she worked two jobs and plenty of long hours. Shaya’s sister spent her time at friends’ homes and ultimately went to live with an aunt nearby. Alon stayed put.
Bright spots during those years were when his grandparents visited from Israel.
“This was why arriving home to the aroma of peppers and eggplants hit me so powerfully,” he wrote. “I loved eating my safta’s food, but more than that, that meant for the next few weeks, while my grandparents were in town, we would live a family life. And that meant I would cook with my safta.”
Having to learn English complicated his early school years.
“My English-language skills were learned watching Elmo talk about the alphabet,” he wrote. “And starting by age 5, I was bullied in school. I became angry and started hitting back. There were a few times in grade school when the police showed up at our house after I’d beaten the crap out of someone.”
His family was poor despite living on the edge of one of the wealthiest places in the country.
“I would go to school with millionaires’ kids while my mom struggled to feed and clothe us,” he wrote.
Strapped for money and looking older than 13 — with facial hair and a nearly 6-foot frame — he lied about his age to get a job in a neighborhood butcher shop, his first in the food service industry. He spent two years there, watching the butchers and cooks closely, before moving to a job at a bakery.
While at the bakery, he picked up a fondness for marijuana from the doughnut maker.
“We would smoke weed in the back of the shop, then come in and plunder the bakery in a fit of munchies,” he wrote.
Shaya had no respect for the law and didn’t mind getting busted. In eighth grade, he started hanging out with drug dealers and older kids who carried guns.
“These were kids like me, were left on their own and seemed to have nothing better to do than chase trouble,” he wrote.
When he appeared in court after his second arrest, the judge told him if he got in more trouble, he’d be sent away to juvenile detention camp. He was sentenced to community service at a hospital.
“Any repercussions of my actions had yet to feel real to me,” he wrote.
Culinary inspiration
In his freshman year of high school, Shaya decided to take a home economics class.
“It looked like an easy elective and a good way to meet girls,” he wrote.
Donna Barnett taught the class, and she recognized the potential in Shaya. She sent him to Votechnical School during his senior year to work with a chef from the Culinary Institute of America. She also helped get him a job with Derek Davis, owner of three popular Philadelphia eateries.
“You’re not going to embarrass me,” Shaya said Barnett told him. “You’re going to show up on time, dress the right way and don’t screw this up.”
Shaya heeded Barnett’s words and was mesmerized by the chefs’ work and the professional kitchen. He had an epiphany: Working as a cook “doesn’t have to feel like a job; it could be my life.” He called Barnett and told her he wanted to be a chef.
With the help of Barnett and his vocational teacher, he was able to get a scholarship to the Culinary Institute of America.
Shaya did an externship at Rio Casino, a Las Vegas spot with 12 restaurants including the legendary Napa, owned by chef Jean-Louis Palladin.
After graduation, he stayed in Vegas and worked at Antonio’s Italian Ristorante. At age 21, he moved to a second location of Antonio’s at Harrah’s Casino in St. Louis and was promoted to executive chef. His next stop was another location of Harrah’s Casino in New Orleans, where he fell hard for the city and Southern food. It was there he also met his future wife, Emily.
But because it was Italian cooking that he knew best, he went to Italy to further refine those skills.
After returning to New Orleans, he opened Domenica, then Domenica Pizza, which both received national acclaim.
In 2015, Shaya won the James Beard Award for “Best Chef: South.”
He then began to return to his roots and Israeli food. Weeks before the passing of his grandmother, he spent a week in Israel, where he cooked all the dishes she had made during his childhood. She coached him from her bed to perfect each dish. Returning to New Orleans, he started slipping a few of these dishes on the menu at Domenica. They were surprisingly well received.
Ultimately, he opened a New Orleans restaurant that celebrated the foods of his Hebrew Jewish heritage. He named the restaurant after himself, Shaya, and it went on to win the 2016 James Beard Award for “Best New Restaurant of the Year.” He branched out after that, opening Saba in the same city and Safta, just north of downtown Denver.
Safta is famous for the steaming-hot pita pulled from a wood-burning oven using techniques Shaya picked up from his time spent in Italy learning from a pizzaiolo. The puffy pita is worth the trip to Denver, but other dishes delight too. Named in honor of his grandmother, the eatery’s menu is mostly her recipes, such as lutenitsa.
“It’s a stew of eggplant, red peppers and onions,” he said. “It was one of the first things I learned to cook as a boy.”
The hummus served at Safta is not like anything found in stores. There’s a whole section of the menu devoted to the creamy mixture with various toppings.
Shaya, who splits time between Denver and New Orleans, has surrounded himself with a staff that maintains his high standards. His right- hand man is Josh Gordon, chef de cuisine at Safta.
“Alon has done a great job of capturing a lot of the food and memories of his childhood and has been able to translate them into a successful restaurant format,” Gordon said.
“I think our guests can tell the food we serve has a story behind it and is a large part of the reason that the restaurant has been so well received.”
Safta features a huge Israeli buffet on Sundays, when patrons can nosh their way through most of the dishes offered on the menu.
