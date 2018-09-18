The Denver Broncos announced a number of new food options heading into the 2018 season meant to appeal to its diverse fan base. With modern takes on traditional fare and new options for those who prefer healthy choices, the revised menu offers something for everyone.
Recently I went to a Broncos game and checked out some of the new options. After all, it's one thing to be dazzled by a wordy press release accompanied by artistic photos; it's another to go and try it for yourself.
So how does the new menu stack up? There were some hits, a few misses and one item I really wanted to try but couldn’t get access to.
While I wasn’t able to try everything (new items aren’t available at all food vendors), and some items were sold out, here’s a closer look at the food I could access while braving the concourse during halftime.
Item: Oven roasted pizza sub
Description: Sausage or meatball, topped with mozzarella cheese, marinara and pepperoni
Price: $10
Location: Concourse near section 128
Review: This was the one new menu item I was bound and determined to try. Pizza? Love it. Meatball subs? Love them, too. The combination (and the accompanying photo) made this a must eat, so I went to grab this first. After waiting about three minutes to go through an oven after assembly, I was disappointed by what was on the tray. It looked nothing like the promo photo. To be fair, this happens all the time. A Big Mac on a TV commercial doesn’t look anything like its real life counterpart. That said, the sub looked disappointing. Thankfully it didn’t taste that way. The meatballs were tender and the bread had a bit of firmness and was chewy. It needed more marinara and pepperoni, but overall it was fairly tasty although a bit bland.
The two new hand-thrown pizzas were at this location as well. At least they were available earlier. By the time I arrived at halftime they were sold out.
Grade: C+
Item: Tag sliders with duck fat fries
Description: King’s Hawaiian bun, locally sourced organic beef patty, sriracha and chipotle tabasco aioli
Price: $12
Location: Concourse near section 110
Review: The presentation left a lot to be desired. The contents appeared hastily assembled, the cheese wasn’t melted and the fries were limp. Fortunately, much like the pizza sub, this item tasted much better than it looked. The sweet bun blended well with the meaty patty. I just wish the aioli sauce didn’t taste so much like Thousand Island dressing.
Grade: C
Item: BBQ Thunderdog
Description: Topped with chopped brisket, spicy cheese and fried onions
Price: $12
Location: Concourse near section 110
Review: Familiar territory for sports fans as the footlong hot dog is a stadium staple. This item looked a little more like its photo-friendly counterpart and it offered a nice twist on a classic. The hot dog was well cooked, the bun was soft and the cheese and brisket made for a spicy, meaty dish. I really liked the fried onion topping, there just needed to be more of it.
Grade: B
Item: Green Chili BBQ Mac N Cheese
Description: Served with 505 southwestern green chili and BBQ
Price: $10
Location: Concourse near section 110
Review: The last item I tried (my belly couldn’t handle much more at this point) was by far the best. The presentation was satisfactory and the mixture of BBQ with macaroni and cheese was absolutely delicious. This is the type of food you grab on a cold fall or winter day, and because you eat it with a spoon the chances of accidentally spilling something on your favorite jersey is reduced. The fried onion topping added some texture, but much like the BBQ Thunderdog, I wish there was more.
Grade: A
Item I wanted to try but couldn’t: After filling up with food, I really wanted to finish off my meal(s) with a cold beer. You can’t go 10 feet without bumping into a beer vendor at Broncos Stadium but I wanted something special. I wanted to try the new draft beers with ripple technology that can print themed images on the foam of your beer. Chugging some suds with a Broncos logo on it sounds cool.
After asking around, I found that these are only available in the Champions Club. I searched and searched, and finally located the club but I couldn’t get in. The Champions Club is reserved for corporate sponsors and isn’t open to the public.