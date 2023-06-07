One of Colorado's most popular water destinations will be the site of a stargazing program this summer.

The U.S. Forest Service's Leadville Ranger District has planned free guided tours of the dark, twinkling sky above Twin Lakes for Saturday nights in June, July and August.

The first is set for 8:30 p.m. June 17. The next are scheduled for 8:30 p.m. July 22 and 8 p.m. Aug. 19.

Rain or lightning could cancel the hikes along the shore, the Forest Service has cautioned. But if the sky is clear, the plan is to meet a knowledgeable ranger at the Red Rooster parking lot around sunset. That's the parking lot off Colorado 82, by the upper lake at the turn-in for White Star Campground.

The Forest Service has advised dressing in layers, wearing sturdy shoes and bringing a camp chair or blanket along with a headlamp that has a red or low-light color setting.

Before heading out and for more information, call the Leadville Ranger District at 719-486-0749.