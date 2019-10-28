Thirty years ago, some cycling buddies needed to unload supplies and posted up at a race in Boulder to do so.
Their idea that day became what is now VeloSwap, happening Saturday at Denver’s National Western Complex. The event is the largest of its kind, bringing together 10,000-plus attendees and 600-plus vendors in a season-ending bonanza for the sport.
The bike world’s leading manufacturers and retailers attempt to clear out inventory from the year. And like those guys from 1989, enthusiasts across all disciplines — from road to gravel to singletrack — flock with gear and apparel to trade or sell.
While some minds shift to skiing in November, VeloSwap keeps them focused on the saddle. Cyclists come to stock up on everything from a set of new wheels, to a pair of new gloves and cleats, to that part they need to maximize their thrill for next season. This is their chance to gain inspiration from pros and industry experts, too.
Attendees are known to arrive early to snag the best deals. Doors open at 9 a.m., close at 4 p.m. Tickets $10 online at veloswap.com and at the door in cash. National Western Complex charges $10 for parking.