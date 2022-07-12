Rachel Mahnke, mother of 10, was closing in on the end of child-rearing when the life-changing phone calls came.
The first was about eight years ago, when her ex-husband frantically called to say their teenage daughter wasn’t answering the door to her apartment, but he could hear her newborn crying. He called 911, and they found her and the baby’s father, both heroin addicts, unconscious on the floor.
Social services called later that day, to tell Mahnke she was the only family member they would allow to take the baby, or the girl would go into foster care. Mahnke could see no other option than to say yes.
“At 10 p.m. there was a baby car seat and a diaper bag on the front porch,” said Mahnke, who lives in Cripple Creek. “And we thought, ‘what just happened to us?’”
What just happened was not a new story, but one becoming increasingly common in the U.S. — grandparents raising their grandchildren. About 3.5 million families now fall into this niche, Mahnke says, and most of the time, it’s due to addiction.
“When the opioid epidemic hit, it became the grandparents’ epidemic,” said Mahnke, 56. “It seems it’s more of a millennial thing. Like we would never have thought to ask our parents to help us. And they’re just like, ‘here you go.’ And they’re not even really fighting to get them back, which is the hard part. It’s not race, religion, white, Black, middle class, upper class, lower class, it’s everybody.”
Mahnke’s new self-published book, “Grandmothers Raising Their Grandchildren,” is out this month, and precedes a sea change in her family’s life. She and her husband have sold their home and will live in a 28-foot RV with their two grandchildren while traveling the country for a year, before settling in Missouri near one of their sons. Mahnke, who home-schooled her own kids and also taught second grade, will home-school her grandkids.
Along the way, they’ll stop at churches, support groups and wherever else they’re invited to sell books, tell their story and make connections with other grandparents enmeshed in a similar life. “I’m hoping to reach 10,000 other grandmothers who are raising their grandkids,” she said. “And hug them and tell them they’re doing a good job. Whatever we can do to say we see you, we hear you, we know you’re there.”
Her book is aimed at grandmothers, who usually bear the bulk of care for grandkids, Mahnke said, and offers tools to take on the new challenges. That includes dealing with the grief that can stem from the stigma around having a child who’s an addict, plus the shock of a new reality and the reinvention of the future, as retirement plans fall away.
“There’s a lot of grandmothers raising their children alone. A lot of the grandfathers were like this isn’t what I signed up for and they’re walking out,” Mahnke said. “We’re wired to keep family together. And we’re wired to be the fixers and the healers. The book gives whomever is raising the grandchildren the tools to keep looking forward, to keep reaching for healing.”
Mahnke’s daughter was 15 when she started doing hard drugs in Parker. When she got pregnant, her parents shuttled her into rehab.
“We were so naive, as are a lot of people in our generation,” Mahnke said. “We’ll just get you help and fix you, and it’ll be all better. Healing like that is not linear. Addiction is never a straight line.”
The teen had the baby, but two months later, she succumbed to the siren call of drugs. A year later, Mahnke and her husband took over care for her second baby. Now 8 and 7, they also have two siblings who have been adopted by the father’s mother and sister and live elsewhere in Colorado. Mahnke and her husband had first choice to adopt them, but two kids was all they could manage.
Cavin Harper, the founder and executive director of ElderQuest Ministries in Colorado Springs, met Mahnke at Woodmen Valley Chapel, where he remembers her sitting in the back of a church during a service with a baby dedication and being very emotional.
“She felt like she didn’t belong up there because they weren’t her children, but her grandchildren, and like she’d messed up as a mother somehow,” said Harper, who also founded Christian Grandparenting Network. “Her story gripped me in a big way.”
So much so that he went on to write “Raising Your Grandchildren” in 2020 with Mahnke’s help. His interest in grandfamilies prompted him to start a ministry to raise awareness of the growing family dynamic.
“How can we let them know they have value and they belong to the church family?” he said. “How can we provide financial help, if needed, or help at home? How can we encourage them to be part of activities by providing child care so they can get away for some respite time? We want to show families they are valuable to us and we want to serve and support them in some way.”
Mahnke’s daughter, now 25, is still in the throes of addiction, and lives mostly on the streets of Denver. Every now and again she comes up for air, her mom says, and she tracks her down, brings her gifts and new clothes, takes her to lunch and tells her she’s loved.
Many ask if she’s angry at her daughter for ruining their retirement and their golden years.
“I had to say that’s the life they’ve chosen and this is the life I’ve chosen,” Mahnke said. “The answer is no. I’m not angry.”
But that doesn’t mean it hasn’t been heartbreaking. She spent months crying in the beginning, for her daughter, herself, the grandbabies she and her husband officially adopted, and who would never have their birth mother as their mother. She cried because she felt incredible shame and guilt that her child was an addict.
She didn’t know what to do or where to go for help, but she eventually found it cathartic to tell her story to others, especially as she learned how many families shared her situation.
“If we’re all walking around blind and broken, that can’t be good,” she said. “As we started to heal and repair ourselves and our grandbabies, we realized there’s so much healing that needs to take place. And people need to know they’re accepted, that this wasn’t their choice.”
