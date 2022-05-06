An old man named James pulls into a handicap spot outside an Ent Credit Union in downtown Colorado Springs. He staggers out, struggling, face bloodied and bandaged.
The security guard springs to action.
“Let me help you there,” says Eddie Trimuel, lending a hand this windy morning.
James explains it was the wind that did this to him. Blew him down hard.
Eddie sighs. “I hate that.”
James hates it, too. But he’s glad to have Eddie.
People have long been glad to see this patroller, this surprise source of happiness.
His is a serious job, and he takes it seriously — always alert, shoes always shined as the Navy taught him. He’s equally steadfast in his philosophy to smile, to find joy and spread it. “Do that, and you’ll probably be there a while,” he says.
Eddie has been here 13 years now, opening the door for people as if guests to his home. “Come on in now, good to see ya ... Have a great day now, take care now ...”
He greets people happy and sad to be here. People rich and poor. People dressed as pirates. “We call him Commodore Smiley,” one says.
Eddie has tried to make this pirate a Dallas Cowboys fan. Eddie loves his Cowboys and sports in general and would like to talk about that more than politics. But sometimes people want to talk politics, and he’ll listen. He’ll listen also to their joys and sorrows.
Just as his mother taught him how to cook the fried chicken he cooks for the tellers, she taught him the importance of listening. “She actually told me, ‘A friend is better than money,’” he says.
He grew up in Alabama, finding that wisdom hard to believe.
He grew up “wanting to fight and beat up the world,” he says — mad that it brought him here, baling hay and digging graves. He was changed by the Navy, the big open waters. He was changed by his mother’s death, which followed his father’s at a young age.
Life, Eddie decided, was too short not to enjoy.
Still, the world could be mean, the wind relentless.
James must face it again returning to his car — but not without Eddie back at his side.