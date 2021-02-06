DENVER • In a candy-colored room of their home, Brittany and Justin Charboneau slide back the closet doors and decide what to be today.
Pirates? Fishermen? Renaissance people? ’80s formal? Prom night?
She goes with a puffy, pink dress while her husband decides to keep it all denim: denim sweater pairing with a plastic guitar covered in denim fabric. Brittany, meanwhile, opts for a banjo.
Her wig is orange, his blond. She adds fur that would better match the Chewbacca mask. But no need to match this afternoon. No need to be any certain way at all.
“So yeah,” Brittany says. “This is our life.”
This is the curious, peculiar life of an Olympic hopeful.
Unusual is one way to describe the early professional running career of Brittany Charboneau, 32. Astonishing is another. The Denver native has been fast rising the ranks, attracting sponsors such as The North Face and turning heads at such events as the Pikes Peak Marathon.
In 2020, the contest drawing international stars up and down the 14,115-foot mountain was just the fourth trail race Charboneau had ever done, following a course record at a Silverton marathon. She won Pikes, just as she won her first trail race the previous summer: the vaunted Leadville Heavy Half Marathon.
Those were just a few wins following a series of “major breakthroughs,” as Runner’s World described it in a 2018 interview. At the time, Charboneau had notched a personal record at the Los Angeles Marathon: two hours, 36 minutes and 25 seconds. That qualified her for 2020’s Olympic Marathon Trials, where she beat that personal record by three minutes.
She placed 13th among 390 finishers — not the top-three spot she needed to make the next Olympics, but proving herself as one to watch as runners vie for the 2024 games.
“It’s been crazy,” Charboneau says.
One night she was performing another improv skit — she’s a trained comedian out of Chicago’s illustrious Second City — and the next morning she was setting a course record at Denver’s Colfax Marathon.
She’d always been a runner, a middle-of-the-pack type in high school and college. Colfax was one of the few races she had ever won, her first marathon victory, and that year, in 2017, she got the wild idea to leave her 9-to-5 and try to make it as a pro.
There soon came a dark period. Another period of self-doubt, heavy and taxing like it was in her teenage years and into her 20s, the beast that had always called Charboneau back to competition but always made it scary.
She was pulling away from comedy, her coach noticed.
“She was narrowing her focus, which isn’t necessarily healthy for her,” says Jenni Nettik, the Carnegie Mellon-educated art teacher-turned coach. “If she gets really serious about one thing, it kind of takes the fun out of her.”
So Nettik encouraged her to expand her mind. To delve deeper into art, the thing that connected them, that made Charboneau pick this coach who had never worked with elites before. Art, Nettik knew, could set the runner free.
Now some of that art hangs in this pink and aqua room with the closet of costumes — costumes that Charboneau has worn while training. There is, for example, the Coat of Many Colors in honor of Dolly Parton. Parton is among famous people on the hand-made collage here.
“I often channel these people,” Charboneau explains. “It helps me think about different things and ways to break down my runs. It’s getting into a flow in just a very different, funny way for me.”
Along with Dolly Parton in butterfly wings, there is Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson with Oprah on his back. There is an androgynous Eminem with his hand in mom’s spaghetti. There is Amelia Earhart and Maya Angelou and Abe Lincoln and Teddy Roosevelt and also Charboneau herself, in one panel seen muscled, snarling and lifting the word “ME.”
“This is my ego self,” Charboneau says. “When I’m too much in the zone, thinking about how I should be performing, how I should be looking.” Above is a panel depicting her preferred state: painting a canvas in a monk robe.
One day of every week is for art and reflection. A day of creating and reading, no running or lifting. Also on these days, Charboneau sits still in a chair. She closes her eyes and visualizes herself in a U.S. uniform, representing in 2024.
Her “trash can’t” is nearby, collecting pieces of paper with bad words or thoughts she writes and wants gone. Good words and phrases are written on a dry erase board.
“Laughter and play.”
“Own your weird.”
“Imperfect.”
“I’ve been realizing we strive for this perfection that doesn’t exist, and it’s not fun,” Charbonaeu says. “With art, the beauty is in the imperfection. So I’m just embracing that.”
Finding creative power
2020 was far from perfect. With several races canceled due to COVID-19, Charboneau joined Colorado runners in chasing records in the hills.
Never one for the outdoors — “I used to call myself the worst Coloradan,” she says — she made her first ascent of 14,000-foot Mount Bierstadt and tried the 28-mile loop around the Maroon Bells. For each trip, she was credited with record times.
But those achievements paled in comparison with the Olympic Trials, which she ran with flowers adorning her visor and shorts. Other successes came in buying a house with her husband and in Justin’s budding side business of baking. Brittany helps decorate the cookies.
“The two of them are a force of joy and positivity,” says Charboneau’s sister, Brigit Mulcahy, with whom she jogs once a week.
This is part of Charboneau’s newer training regimen, along with jogging with her 74-year-old dad; he’s working toward his first half marathon. Charboneau also coaches teenagers in sessions that include loud music and occasional bingo, cartwheeling, speed walking and rewards of soup.
It’s Charboneau at her best, her sister says. “I think more and more, she sees that she’s making a difference and helping others. I think that’s fueling her, knowing this is bigger than her running. I think she’s realizing that big picture, and that’s huge for her.”
Charboneau couldn’t see it before.
At Mullen High School, track and cross-country seemed like good social affairs. But then it became fierce. To Mulcahy, it seemed the competitor commandeered the free-spirited, prone-to-singing sister she knew.
“A lot of times at the meets,” she says, “dad and I would pick her up off the race course in tears. She’d always be upset she didn’t perform the way she wanted to.”
Charboneau had no plans to run at Colorado State University. It seemed her ambition would be confined to the classroom as a triple major.
“Then I just felt like I wasn’t doing anything big,” she says.
She walked on to the cross-country team. Then came the “spiral” again, as her sister knew it. “Like high school all over again.”
Charboneau couldn’t be satisfied. The self-talk was “horrendously negative,” she recalls. “I was defeated before I stepped to the starting line.”
She was defeated by other bodies she saw. “Why doesn’t my body look like that?” she remembers thinking. “I’ll just eat less to make my body look like that.”
But not eating meant lower fuel. And lower fuel meant underperforming and all of the torment that came with that.
Out of college, she ran long miles on her own while minimizing competition. She pursued another, much lighter passion: comedy.
At Chicago’s Second City, there was escape in not being herself. She was encouraged to not be herself. “I was much more comfortable being a character than anything close to myself,” she says.
Which is what she recognized a few years later, as she embarked on her pro career. Along with the running bug, “bad habits came back,” Charboneau says: analyzing other bodies on social media, skipping meals, the meanness to herself.
In 2019, she was due for a race in London, and off she went despite a back injury. She couldn’t bring herself to the starting line. Instead, she and Nettik sat in a coffee shop and contemplated the way forward.
It was “a pivotal turning point,” the coach says. “She had this idea of what she was supposed to be.”
Intense. Serious. Perfect.
No, she didn’t have to be these things. She could, in fact, be the opposite of those things.
“She came back so pumped and excited,” Justin says. “It was like a little kid discovering they had a coloring book.”
A chance of sun
Every week comes with a new theme. Home from London, it started with something simple like animals and colors. It became historical people and eras. Approaching the Olympic Trials, it was powerful women. Recently, it was Mexican modernism.
Charboneau will consume related books and podcasts and make related art. And so the weeks are not just about running. The weeks are about the world beyond herself, beyond her progress reports and promotional posts online.
She’s wary of social media. Visit her Facebook page and you’ll find her holding a stop sign with the message: “in an effort to stay social media sane, I do not post regularly on Facebook.” She directs one to her website, Instagram and Strava accounts — necessary, she knows, to maintain sponsorships and live the pro runner life.
But she worries about going back to where she’s been. Back to that place of doubt and pressure. “Social media is a massive player with that,” she says.
She has a therapist to talk to now, she says. And now she has perspective like she’s never had.
“With an art approach, you’re just way more open, and it’s about the process,” she says. “It’s about the beauty of what can come from it vs. trying to force the end result to happen.”
It’s what she tries to instill in the teenage girls she coaches.
Five are gathered here now, stretching. Charboneau starts practice like she always starts practice.
“What’s the weather report?” she asks each of them.
Dark and gloomy is how one always responds. That’s how she responds today.
“I’m OK with that,” Charboneau says, “as long as we can get to a point of a chance of sun. Just a chance of sun, yeah?”