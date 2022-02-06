Where will giant Police Lt. Flash go to live? Youngsters ages 3 to 10 have until Tuesday to create valentines for Colorado Springs police and possibly win the special furry officer.
It’s the third annual Valentine’s Day creative competition.
Police Chief Vince Niski will choose the top three cards, which will go onto social media for votes from the community. Drop off your cards at Police Operations Center, 705 S. Nevada Ave., by Tuesday. Include the child’s name and age, along with a parent or guardian name and phone number.
The community votes from Tuesday through Friday and the winner is announced on Valentine’s Day.
After the winner is named, cards will be delivered to CSPD officers at stations around the city.