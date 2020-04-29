This isn’t the first disaster Robert Brunet has gone through. Or the second.

He and his family lost everything in Hurricane Katrina. In 2008, he lost his job. His wife lost hers, too.

In January, Brunet moved his restaurant from a cozy spot in the Rockrimmon neighborhood to a bigger spot in the Polaris Pointe Shopping Center on the north side of Colorado Springs.

“Everything was going great,” he said. “Until the coronavirus.”

Brunet isn’t letting this disaster win. At Momma Pearl’s Cajun Kitchen, that means crawfish is still boiling.

Fans of Momma Pearl’s demanded it.

When restaurants shut down, Brunet sent a letter to customers saying Saturday crawfish boils would be put on hold.

“There was pretty much a rebellion,” he said. “People wanted us to keep doing it.”

So they did.

All the crawfish, all 240 pounds of it, had sold out by the time Momma Pearl’s opened on Saturday. Regulars know to place their orders early in the week.

The crawfish boils, which happen December through July, are a staple at Brunet’s eatery full of Louisiana fare. As Brunet says, you can find crawfish most anywhere with water. But the best comes from his home state.

“It’s better from Louisiana because we say so,” he said.

So that’s where Momma Pearl’s gets the stuff. Thousands of the little critters, that resemble little lobsters, come to Colorado on a truck every week.

And they’re still very much alive. Trust the chef: They’re alive enough to pinch you real good. “They’re mean as hell,” he said.

On Saturday, at least one of them was alive enough to try to escape getting cooked.

“We got a runner!” Brunet’s wife, Becky, yelled while holding up a straggler. “He said, ‘You’re not boiling me.’”

Well, actually … Brunet plopped the runner in with the rest.

For hours, Brunet repeatedly throws a bunch of crawfish into a 20-gallon boiling pot, which he calls “Chef BB’s hot tub.” They swim around with seasonings and potatoes and corner sausage.

Fifteen minutes later or so, the mudbugs, as crawfish are also called, are bright red and ready to be slurped up.

But not before some work. Eating crawfish requires careful peeling and pinching. Brunet has a bumper sticker that references the maneuver: “When you finish sucking my head, you can bite me.”

“It’s a process,” Brunet said. “That’s what’s fun about it. It’s a social thing. Hopefully, you’re sitting outside with a bunch of friends and family and you have a cold Bud Light.”

Crawfish boils during a pandemic aren’t like normal, though. Instead of Momma Pearl’s being full of people sharing messy piles of seafood and fixings, to-go orders are stacked on tables. Customers pull up to the curb and take their crawfish boils back home.

On each box, Becky places a handwritten note that says, “Thank you for supporting us.” She draws a little heart, too.

The support has been hard-won over the years.

Brunet never planned on opening a restaurant.

The idea came to him after the 2008 recession, when he was facing foreclosure and bankruptcy.

“I turned 50,” he said. “And I decided I didn’t want to find another computer desk to sit at. I wanted to control my own destiny.”

What did he want to do? Cook the food his mother, named Pearl of course, made for him and his 12 siblings.

Brunet was born in Houma, La., where “cooking is genetic.” And not just any kind of cooking. He calls it mama’s cooking.

“You can ask 100 mothers who makes the best gumbo and you’ll get 100 answers,” Brunet said. “Everything is made from scratch and with love.”

He learned how to make gumbo, etouffee, red beans and rice and jambalaya by watching his mom and five sisters.

He wanted to share the love.

In 2010, he started selling Cajun breakfast burritos at farmers markets. He later started a private chef business, called The House Chef. Soon, Momma Pearl’s was born.

“I didn’t start this just to give myself a job,” Brunet said. “I wanted to have a way to support my wife and my family. This is our retirement.”

Family is all over Momma Pearl’s.

On the back wall is a quilt Brunet’s older sister made. The blanket is stitched with the names of Momma Pearl’s kids, including “Robby.”

“This is not stuff we went out and found,” Brunet said. “It tells our story.”

The walls are covered with other stuff: Brunet’s California license plate from 1989 that reads “59 Cajun.” A photo of Brunet and his wife on the day they met. His pledge paddle from college.

This month marks 10 years since Brunet took the leap and started making Cajun food for a living.

Brunet says he’s halfway through writing a book, called “Becoming Chef BB,” about those past 10 years and beyond. He hasn’t worked on the book in a few months, though.

“I’m sure I’ll have a few more chapters to add after all this,” he said.