CRESTED BUTTE • Eateries fancy and humble line the charming main street of “the last great ski town,” which alludes to a secret that hasn’t exactly been kept. CB has been discovered, the world coming year-round for the mountain biking singletrack as epic as the snowy slopes.
Speaking of secret, there’s an eclectic spot called Secret Stash here on Elk Avenue, serving up gourmet pizzas as intriguing as the colorful ambiance.
But however small the town, there’s enough room for more than one pizza joint.
This is, after all, a base camp of adventure. And after a hard-earned day in the alpine, nothing beats pizza and beer.
Enter Brick Oven Pizzeria & Pub.
It’s been a local staple for nearly 30 years, proudly supporting area nonprofits and sports teams. It’s been keeping locals happy indeed, offering them free delivery and a cozy seat at the bar.
Tourists are more than welcome, too. Go ahead, co-owners Dan Loftus and Brian Schneider insist on their website: belly up “and get the inside scoop on the good hiking, skiing, biking, boating, rock climbing and fishing.”
The guys know you crave beta just as they know the remedy to your mountain exhaustion: carbs.
The beer taps run 30 strong. True to its local pride, the pub pours the suds of Colorado, representing such beloved breweries as Crooked Stave, Eddyline, Elevation, Great Divide and Ska. If you’re willing to pay the extra coin, the owners are known to keep a special collection of rare bottles.
And to go with the 17 specialty pies we counted on the menu at last visit, the possibilities are made endless by the pick-your-own toppings paired with your choice of crust: traditional hand-tossed or deep dish.
Out on the patio on our last visit, we found groups reminiscing on their full day of driving for fall colors. The seating is plentiful here in the open air, where there’s also a bar. It’s not an ideal spot come winter, though. Cold ski crowds take refuge in a warm, woody atmosphere.
And hopefully, they bring their appetite.