Admission is free unless otherwise noted.
Through Dec. 22: Own Your Own Art Sale and Holiday Exhibition — 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays- Saturdays, noon-4 p.m. Sundays, Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave., Pueblo; sdc-arts.org/node/21116.
Saturday: Mountain Artists Holiday Show and Sale — 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, 201 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 502-5085.
Saturday: Holiday Art & Gift Market — 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; artandgiftmarket.weebly.com.
Saturday-Sunday : Cadybeth Craft & Gift Show — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Norris Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road; tinyurl.com/wo7tajt.
Friday: Assessor’s Office Craft Fair — 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Citizens Service Center, 1675 Garden of the Gods Road, room 1017; kimberlyatwell@elpasoco.com.
Friday-Dec. 8: Arts and Crafts Sale — 4-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 7-8, Colorado College, Worner Campus Center, 902 N. Nevada Ave.; 389-6607.
Dec. 7: North Pole at Tri-Lakes Arts and Crafts Fair — 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Grace Best Education Center, 66 Jefferson St., donation accepted for local food bank; 304-8705, bob@mifigroup.com.
Dec. 7: Christmas Craft Makers Fair — Make gifts, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Mark Reyner Stables in Palmer Park, 3254 Paseo Road, $25 donation to make more than 10 crafts; 351-7343, cstrc.org.
Dec. 8: Yule Festival & Fair — 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sallie Bush Community Building, 10795 Ute Pass Ave., Green Mountain Falls; salliebush communitybuilding.com.
Dec. 14: Craft Fair and Breakfast with Santa — 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Vista Ridge High School, 6888 Black Forest Road, $5 for breakfast, free age 2 and younger; 623-703-0535.
Dec. 14: Gold Camp Christmas Craft Fair — 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Cripple Creek Parks and Recreation, 128 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek; 689-3514.
Dec. 14: Craft Fair and Silent Auction — 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Palmer High School ERPS Gym, 325 N. Wasatch Ave.; palmercraftfair@gmail.com.
Submit craft fairs online at coloradosprings.com or email listings@gazette.com.