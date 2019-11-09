Admission is free unless otherwise noted.
Saturday: Holiday Craft Fair — 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Pepper Grass Lane, Fountain; elpasoco.com/ naturecenters.
Saturday: Holiday Boutique and Bake Sale — 9 a.m.-3 p.m., St. Peter Catholic School, 124 First St., Monument; 481-3511.
Saturday: Fair Trade Market — 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Beth-El Mennonite Church, 4625 Ranch Drive; 389-1337, jcanz@hotmail.com.
Sunday: Craft Fair — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Antelope Ridge Clubhouse, 4001 Gray Fox Heights; Mary Ann, 650-9941.
Sunday: Misfits Craft & Art Fair — 2-8 p.m., Ivywild School, 1604 S. Cascade Ave.; tinyurl.com/y2sbwkx8.
Friday: Gleneagle Art and Craft Fair — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., The Barn, Woodmoor Community Center, 1691 Woodmoor Drive, Monument; Tsilla, 599-9046.
Nov. 16: American Legion Auxiliary Unit 209 Holiday Craft Fair — 9 a.m.-4 p.m., 3613 Jeannine Drive; Kellie Hayes, hayeskelliej@yahoo.com.
Nov. 22-23: Holidays of the Heart Craft Show — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 22, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 23, Stonehaven Center, Mount St. Francis, 7875 Deer Hill Grove; Jeanine, 593-2269.
Nov. 23: Holiday Craft Fair — 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Sand Creek High School, 7005 Carefree Circle North; facebook.com/sandcreekholiday craft.
Nov. 23: Miami Yoder Community Vendor Fair — 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Miami Yoder School gym, 420 S. Rush Road, Rush; 392-4133, ellenkratz@hotmail.com.
Nov. 29-Dec. 22: Own Your Own Art Sale and Holiday Exhibition — 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, noon-4 p.m. Sundays, Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave., Pueblo; sdc-arts.org/node/21116.
Nov. 30: Mountain Artists Holiday Show and Sale — 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, 201 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 502-5085.
Nov. 30: Holiday Art & Gift Market — 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; artandgiftmarket.weebly.com.
