Chances are you’ve heard of the Freshman 15, the term for the amount of weight gained during a student’s first year of college.
But have you heard of the COVID-19 Pounds? Sadly, it’s a thing. When the Urban Dictionary has a definition for something, you better believe it’s real. Unfortunately, I’m living proof, which is a shame considering how 2020 started.
In January, like so many others, I set a New Year’s resolution to lose some weight. Some bad habits and getting older had finally caught up with me. In my early 20s, I was a slender reed, able to eat whatever I wanted whenever I wanted and not gain a pound. Of course, back then I was playing basketball daily, had a fast metabolism and didn’t have kids.
Fast forward 25 years and I’ve gone from looking like I could dunk a basketball to looking like I spend too much time dunking donuts. Thanks to Father Time, not changing my eating habits and a sedentary office job, I’ve gradually put on more weight than I should have.
The shame of it all is that I was actually losing weight as the year progressed. I had started using an app to track what I ate, began exercising regularly and was more mindful of my carb intake. In two months, I had lost 14 pounds. Then the coronavirus hit and my meticulous dietary routine was in shambles.
I felt so hurried, particularly during the first two weeks of the pandemic when coronavirus news was coming at a pace only a “Fast and Furious” character could appreciate, that there was no time to watch what I ate, let alone keep track of it. My ass was permanently glued to a chair and my eyes fixated on a computer. Needless to say, the Coronavirus Diet is not something Jenny Craig, The Mayo Clinic or any of the trainers from “The Biggest Loser” would recommend.
Feeling a bit unnerved by my slide, I went to the internet for help. On my Facebook page, I asked if any of my friends had gained or lost weight since the coronavirus craziness started.
“I’ve definitely been fattening the curve,” wrote my cousin Sue.
“I have been drinking away my feelings. And eating them too,” joked my friend Kellie.
“Will ‘My 600 Lb Life’ be casting soon? Asking for a friend,” cracked my buddy Brent.
Some of my friends have lost weight. One said because they’re no longer driving around as much, she can now plan out her meals more efficiently. Another said the challenge of having to work and watch her kids at the same time leaves leaves little time for eating. And yet another was thankful that his wife was into fitness and healthy eating and that he lost 10 pounds after cutting down his beer consumption.
While enlightening and entertaining, I decided I needed some more specific information on how to get out of my rut, so I turned to another friend.
Milo Bryant is a strength and conditioning coach and former Gazette columnist. For individuals like me, who were starting to try to get back into shape, he told me exactly what I needed to hear and gave me some tough love.
“You can still find time to eat better. You can still find time to drink better,” Bryant said. “Just because of the coronavirus doesn’t mean you have to change your fitness lifestyle. Just go back and start over again with what you were doing when you began losing weight. This pandemic has put you in a new normal. It’s time to think differently again.”
Bryant also suggested getting creative with workout routines, which a number of fitness coaches, himself included, have had to do under these unusual conditions.
For those who work out frequently yet have still found themselves putting on some extra pounds, he recommended examining what’s changed in their routine.
“The pounds don’t just magically appear,” said Bryant. “Take time to figure it out. Ask yourself what you’re doing or eating that’s different.”
After stressing the importance of hydration, getting enough sleep and planning how you’re going to exercise, Bryant concluded with some sound advice for anyone who’s been struggling with their fitness.
“Make sure to forgive yourself and remember that you’re human,” Bryant said. “But to be human is to be able to make mistakes and bounce back from it. This isn’t some fatal mistake, you just fell off the bike.”
Now it’s time to get back on.