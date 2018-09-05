Park After Dark Concert, 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, Elk Park Amphitheater, Royal Gorge Bridge & Park, Cañon City. Opening band: 6 p.m., The Lobo and Sheryl Show. Tickets: $45, includes concert and all-day park admission: tickets.royalgorgebridge.com
Deana Carter isn’t one to sit idle. The country music singer-songwriter tied the knot for the third time July 6, is raising a teenager, touring the nation, moving, and still manages to keep up weekly “TGIF” Bible-focused broadcasts on YouTube.
She performs Saturday with her full band at the outdoor Elk Park Amphitheater at Royal Gorge Bridge & Park in Cañon City.
“You should see my car right now,” she said from her California home last week. “I have nine guitars laying in my truck. We’ve been moving, trying to just get the fragile-ist stuff hand-delivered. It’s busy, but I’m so happily married now that I don’t care.”
The 52-year-old Nashville native — who hit the country music scene in 1996 with the album “Did I Shave My Legs for This?” and its No. 1 songs, including ballad “Strawberry Wine” — is moving just 5 miles down the road, combining households with new husband Jim McPhail. He’ll join her in Cañon City.
“Jim is a great musician. He plays guitar, bass and piano. He has come out and played with me a couple of times, the first time out of absolute necessity. I’ve never done that before. It’s fun. But if we look a little bit crazy when you see us, part of it’s natural, and part of it’s all this excitement.”
Carter said it was the “coolest thing ever” to sign her name on Royal Gorge Bridge through their website, and couldn’t believe it was free. The park is burning the first 5,000 signatures designated on the site into planks to be installed on the bridge early next year as part of its 90th anniversary celebration.
Since the birth of her son, Hays, 14 years ago, Carter has refocused on her Christian faith.
“My dad (musician Fred Carter Jr.) never went to church. He wasn’t a fan of organized religion and preachers. But my mother made sure we were there every chance we could get. I went on to my wild-child college years, and I was really struggling with being on my own. I ended up not going to church for 20 years after my 18th birthday. But I always prayed about it, because I had Jesus in my heart through all of it,” she said. “When I had my son, I realized I was responsible for someone else and guiding him through his life. I got back into the Bible, back to the basics of what I’m supposed to do.”
Every Friday without fail for nearly two years, she puts a video on YouTube centered on a Bible verse, and she said she’s been pleased and surprised by support she gets from fans.
“I want to at least alert the devil that I’m filling up with the right stuff. I’ve got a long way to go,” Carter said.
In Cañon City, she’ll play a song or two from each of her nine albums. She said she’d get “lynched” if she didn’t sing “Strawberry Wine” at every show. “It’s amazing to see people just put up the phone, lighters and stuff for it. It’s really that whole album. Last year, we played it pretty much top to bottom in order, and people went nuts.”
Carter said she has “16 songs in the can” for a new album, which she’s been working on for two years. “We’re trying to figure out the best in the batch. Do people want 10 songs, or do they want five songs? I’m wanting to have it done hopefully by Christmas.”
Last words? “I hope I never have any last words. God is so good and gracious to me and my family and to people in my life, and I just love to share that. It may sound give-you-a-cavity cheesy, but I’m just really grateful. I’ve had 25 years of kicking it for real.”
MICHELLE KARAS, THE GAZETTE MICHELLE.KARAS@GAZETTE.COM