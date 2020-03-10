The coronavirus is scary.
The fast-spreading flu-like disease has infected more than 100,000 people worldwide and has caused nearly 4,000 deaths. The entire country of Italy is on lock down. That's 60 million people.
In Colorado, 15 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus, including one person in El Paso County. Worries about the disease have led to high prices for basic supplies, empty store shelves for cleaning products and toilet paper, and major dips in the stock market. Many people are genuinely afraid.
But of course, people handle fear differently. While many will hunker down, others prefer to fight the coronavirus with humor, which makes a lot of sense.
After all, as Erma Bombeck once said, "When humor goes, there goes civilization."
In that spirit, here are some of the most humorous memes and comments shared by Gazette readers and from Colorado Springs Memes.
