Corn on the Cob Curry
Yield: 4 to 6 servings,
6 ears corn, still in their husks
1 cup unsalted peanuts, preferably red-skinned for visual appeal, plus more for serving
5 tablespoons canola oil
3/4 cup chickpea flour
1 cup plus 2 tablespoons plain whole-milk Greek yogurt (may substitute low-fat)
1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more as needed
1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric
1 1/2 teaspoons ground red chile, such as Kashmiri
1 teaspoon sugar
2 1/2 cups water, or more as needed
Procedure:
Dip the corn cobs, husks and all, in water until thoroughly moistened. Microwave on high until very hot, 10 to 12 minutes.
When they are cool enough to handle, use a sharp knife to cut crosswise through the husk and cob an inch or two from the wide/stem end (opposite from the end with the tassel of silk). Hold the silk end, then push the corn cob out the other end. Discard any stray silks. Cut each cob in half.
Place the peanuts in a dedicated spice grinder or food processor; grind to a fine consistency.
Pour the oil into a large skillet over medium heat. Once the oil shimmers, add the chickpea flour, whisking to smooth out any lumps (forming a kind of roux). Cook until slightly darkened, about 4 minutes. Add the ground peanuts; reduce the heat to medium-low and cook, stirring frequently, for 5 minutes, until the mixture is the consistency of thick peanut butter.
Whisk in the yogurt, salt, turmeric, chile powder and sugar. Increase the heat to medium and gradually ladle in the water, whisking until smooth. Taste, and add more salt, as needed.
Nestle the ears of corn into the sauce, reduce the heat until the sauce is barely bubbling, cover and cook for 5 minutes, until the sauce is the consistency of heavy cream. Add water as needed to loosen the sauce. The sauce will continue to thicken as it sits (and if you refrigerate leftovers), so you might need to whisk in more water still when you reheat.
Transfer to a serving dish or individual wide, shallow bowls, scatter more peanuts over each portion and serve. Nutrition: Per serving (based on 6): 470 calories, 15 g protein, 42 g carbohydrates, 31 g fat, 6 g saturated fat, 10 mg cholesterol, 240 mg sodium, 6 g dietary fiber, 14 g sugar
Adapted from “Fresh India: 130 Quick, Easy and Delicious Vegetarian Recipes for Every Day,” by Meera Sodha (Flatiron Books, 2018).