LEXINGTON, Ky. — A doughnut delivery truck put the "Krispy" back in Krispy Kreme when it caught fire.
No one was injured when the Krispy Kreme driver stopped Monday after noticing smoke in the cab of his truck here following a delivery about an hour away in Morehead, Kentucky, reported WKYT-TV, Lexington, Ky. The fire was extinguished quickly and the cause remains undetermined.
Lexington police posted photos on social media of the blackened side of the truck and officers jokingly mourning the truck's loss. The post was accompanied by the comment, "No words." No doughnuts were lost in the blaze since the truck already had made its deliveries. But police departments from as far away as London chimed in to offer their condolences.
For more on this story visit USAToday.com.
No words. 😭 pic.twitter.com/eRzvxztVlG— Lexington Police (@lexkypolice) December 31, 2018