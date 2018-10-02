If you think kale is the most nutrient-dense vegetable, guess again. Kale is good for you, but the overachiever in this category — much to my surprise — is watercress.
Celia Brooks calls watercress “the mightiest SuperVeg of them all – El Numero Uno” in her new book, “SuperVeg – Over 100 Recipes Celebrating the Joy and Power of the 25 Healthiest Vegetables on the Planet.”
“Its genetic trait points its membership to the brassica family, like cabbages, kale and broccoli, so it shares that family’s wealth of nutrients,” she said. “The U.S. Department of Agriculture produced a study ranking all vegetables by nutrient density, and it rated watercress at the very top of the list.”
Brooks, a Colorado College graduate, lived in Colorado Springs for many years and now is based in London.
She had planned her ninth cookbook to be a “veg-bible,” but her Australian-based publishing house suggested she whittle down the topic to something with more marketing potential.
“So I focused on 25 vegetables I call heroes, not only for their nutritional benefits, but also for the simple joy of cooking them,” she said.
The book has three sections: Roots & Bulbs, Shoots & Leaves, and Veggie Fruits.
“I explain why each vegetable is a nutritional superpower,” Brooks said. “And I hired a qualified nutritionist to fact-check all the nutritional information in my book so it can be trusted.”
In the book, she describes the varieties of each of the foods; how to store, prepare and cook them; in what season they are best to enjoy; whether to eat them processed or preserved; and how to bring out their best attributes. Each featured veggie comes with three or more well-tested recipes.
Brooks also includes a list of “best mates,” which helps with meal planning.
“For instance, beetroot and chocolate is a match made in heaven,” she said. “I love to flour and fry eggplant and layer with melted chocolate and raspberry jam to make into an unbelievable decadent chocolate torte. However, in the end, I felt some of these recipes took up too much valuable space and settled on healthier everyday dishes for this book.”
Brooks moved to London in 1989 and made a career as a chef, food writer and businesswoman. In 2002, she founded Gastrotours, which give clients an insider’s view of London’s vibrant culinary hot spots, such as the popular Borough Market
Visit celiabrooks.com to read more about this impressive and passionate foodie or to order one of her cookbooks.
