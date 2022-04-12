Ongoing construction could change the way residents and visitors of Colorado Springs access two popular parks this summer.
The road into North Cheyenne Cañon Park remains closed, as crews continue to replace three vehicular bridges as part of a job that started last September. The contract goes through May 31.
"We could still theoretically make that opening," said Aaron Egbert, the city's senior engineer, "but (the contractor) is going to really have to get a lot of stuff done here over the next month and a half."
While work has continued on the third bridge's deck, Egbert said it and the others await guardrails and aesthetic stonework; the plan calls for as much native, historic rock to be used as possible. Stone staircases for people to access the creek also await construction, Egbert said. And then he said there is some "restoration" to be done, including the removal of thin bypasses that were fashioned for canyon residents and emergency vehicles.
The narrow nature of the canyon has posed challenges, Egbert said, especially when it comes to stockpiling and staging equipment.
Also, he said: "One of the goals of the project was to put these three bridges on what we call deep foundations, so we're drilling caissons into the rock. ... The challenging part has been putting on that deep foundation. It was just a lot slower of a drilling process into that rock than we anticipated."
He said it was too soon to know what access could look like in the coming months.
"Are we going to be able to do soft openings on weekends? Are we going to be able to have it open during the week during strategic times?" he said. "Until the first part of May probably, we really won't know the answers."
Meanwhile, construction at the main entrance of Garden of the Gods figures to encounter its biggest influx of drivers heading into the major tourist season.
Work started last October to improve 30th Street between Garden of the Gods Road and Fontanero Street and install a roundabout at Gateway Road for better flow into the park.
The south side of 30th Street, from Garden of the Gods Road, has been closed as crews have planted utility lines, said Robin Allen, the city's project manager. She said she expected paving to start in May and the roundabout built sometime in June. That would open that stretch of 30th Street to drivers coming from Garden of the Gods Road, Allen said, while construction and closures would flip to the side from Fontanero Street.
From that side, drivers could follow detour signs directing them to take Centennial Boulevard to Garden of the Gods Road, or opt for entrances from Ridge Road or closer to Manitou Springs.
"The majority of traffic does enter the park from Garden of the Gods Road. That's why we wanted to construct that section of (30th Street) during the winter time, when visitation is lower," Allen said.
She said completion is on track for 2023, as previously announced.