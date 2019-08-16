Bring $10 in new school supplies or a 10-buck donation to Black Sheep on Saturday night and get your groove on while benefiting a local organization that runs group homes for displaced kids.
BullHeadded, TMC, Kind Dub, Clydesdale Entertainment and Affliction Music will take the stage. The event is for all ages.
Doors open at 7 p.m. at the venue at 2106 E. Platte Ave.
Cash prizes will be awarded to winners of a Bad Dance Contest, including best dancer and best worst dancer.
Tickets are available at https://bit.ly/2YOQjfd.Rocky Mountain Kids, founded in 1997 in Colorado Springs, operates five group homes for abused and neglected children, ages 10-18, who are in the custody of the Department of Human Services.
The organization works with families to return the children to their homes. If that’s not possible, the organization helps teens learn skills to emancipate at age 18 and become successful adults.