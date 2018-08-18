Even if you’re a longtime music fan, the name Terry Woodford might not ring a bell. But artists with whom he worked as a songwriter, producer or engineer probably do: the Supremes, the Temptations and the Commodores.
In a career that started in the early 1960s and spanned a quarter-century, Woodford was generating successful songs for marquee names as well as less-famous acts.
These days, though, his creations don’t get played on the radio, haven’t been sampled by Cardi B and aren’t a powerful presence on Spotify. They’re played to dogs. Lots of dogs.
“Canine Lullabies,” as Woodford calls his latest works, marry the sound of a human heartbeat to traditional lullabies. Imagine “London Bridge” with New Age-y music and vocals atop an insistent thump-thump.
The tracks have been played at animal shelters across the country and in Britain, India and Australia to help reduce barking and lower the stress levels of their canine constituencies. And the folks who care for these homeless pooches give the tunes strong reviews.
Lisa Morrissey, a dog trainer and behaviorist who consults with shelters in Pasco County, Fla., said she heard about “Canine Lullabies” in 2016 while researching the burgeoning genre of music meant to pacify shelter dogs.
“I was looking for aids to help calm dogs arriving into a high-volume, high-anxiety and incredibly stressful environment,” she wrote in an email. “I have found the shelter dogs respond and calm faster listening to ‘Canine Lullabies,’ versus other calming/separation anxiety music.”
Now, Woodford estimates, it’s played in 2,500 shelters. And he provides the CDs, or downloads, for free to shelters, rescues and animal clinics.
Some have come back for more. Recently, Woodford said, he received an email from a manager at the Humane Society for Hamilton County in Noblesville, Ind., requesting a CD that the shelter already had.
“But we play it so much,” the manager wrote, “it has become worn and damaged.”