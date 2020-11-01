At a glance

• Compassion currently helps 2.2 million children and other beneficiaries in 25 countries, including 1.9 million sponsored children.

• The ministry works with 8,040 frontline church partners.

• It employs 899 people locally.

After COVID-19 shut down schools and churches where it works, Compassion changed its program model to deliver resources directly to children and their families between March and June, including:

• 4,129,488 food packs

• 2,676,147 hygiene kits

• 172,084 medical/healthcare support (including health screenings, payments to healthcare providers, etc.)

• 168,870 cash transfers.