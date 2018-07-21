When you’re ready to downsize but you’re looking at a sea of possessions your adult kids don’t want, you might want to heed the advice of professional organizers: Sort everything into four categories. Piles to keep and trash are pretty simple to navigate, but piles of items to donate or sell can be daunting.
If your real estate agent is nudging you to clear out your house before putting it on the market, at least two companies can get your items sold quickly.
MaxSold, which has a referral program with real estate agents around the country, promises to sell the entire contents of a house within two weeks. The company picks up everything and holds an online auction. Sellers can decide if they want to self-manage the marketing of their items and pay $300 to MaxSold, or have the company handle everything for $700. In addition, MaxSold earns a commission of 30 percent on the total sales amount. The company sells everyday household items as well as specialty pieces such as furniture and art.
Everything But the House, a similar organization, will come to your house and evaluate and photograph everything you want to sell. The company donates or trashes items it can’t sell. The fees depend on the selling agreement you make, but sellers typically keep 60 percent of the proceeds.
When downsizing, you might find it easier to hire a full-service company that helps you sell your possessions and takes away items to donate or trash, too. You might not make a fortune, but you save the time and stress of dealing with each item individually.
For more information, visit MaxSold.com and ebth.com.