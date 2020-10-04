Isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a third more calls reaching out to the nonprofit Springs Recovery Connection for help because of addictions, up from 2,000 contacts in 2019.
To address those needs as it works toward creating a “Recovery Friendly Community,” SRC on Sept. 24 welcomed guests to a Loyal Coffee-and-biscotti-to-go virtual Come Walk With Me breakfast.
“Recovery Heroes,” peer counselor coaches who are there during recovery, shared their personal stories by video. SRC founder Cathy Plush explained, “The epidemic of addiction has been going on for years. We have an antidote, the people who walk along.”
One “Recovery Hero” shared how he had felt “totally hopeless. I didn’t want to endure life without alcohol or drugs. I just wanted to die.” With support, he now helps others as a peer recovery counselor.
COVID isolation has had a major impact on those with addictions, Plush said.
“It has been extremely difficult.”
Supporters responded by donating more than $55,500 toward the “urgent need for hope, encouragement and support.” (srchope.org)
Upcoming virtual nonprofit fundraisers:• Cowgirls Against Cancer, formerly Cowgirls & Cocktails, 3-7 p.m. Oct. 8, shopping at fab’rik, 5278 N. Nevada Ave.; Black Forest Backyard Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Oct. 10, 12530 Black Forest Road, outdoor market. cowgirlsagainstcancer.org
• Fostering Hope livestream, support for foster families and young adults who were in the foster care system, noon and 4:30 p.m. Oct. 8, YouTube or fosteringhopefoundation.org/2020event.
• Inside Out Ally Up 30th anniversary, virtual, 7 p.m., Oct. 8, stories from LGBTQ+ youth, Broadway performances, insideoutys.org/ally-up-30-years
• Donation Bubbles to support StableStrides, therapeutic riding center and veteran programs, deadline Oct. 10, replaces pandemic-cancelled Miracles in Motion gala, link: stablestrides.org/moneyboard2020
• Special Kids Special Families Night of Comedy, Oct. 10. Virtual. Supports Zach’s Place program for kids with disabilities. Comic Steve Mazan. Silent auction. sksfcolorado.org/event/noc
• Angel Heart A Taste for Life At Home fundraiser, 7 p.m., Oct. 15, party kit of charcuterie and cocktails for home, virtual program, projectangelheart.org/events/a-taste-for-life
• 11th annual Shrimp Boil for Cheyenne Village, order curbside pick-up dinner and s’mores dessert by Oct. 20 at cheyennevillage.org/shrimp-boil. Pick up 3-5 p.m. Oct. 23, Cheyenne Mountain Resort. Dinner at home, virtual program 7 p.m.
• Annual Innkeeper Live, virtual, Lutheran Family Services, for foster, immigration and refugee programs, 7 p.m. Oct. 23, tickets lfsrm.org/innkeeper by Oct. 17.
• Tall Tales benefit presented by Children’s Literacy Center, 7 p.m. Oct. 24, live-streamed on Twitch and YouTube, hear a reading of “Wonky Donkey,” and success stories from CLC families and tutors. Register at TallTales.com or childrensliteracycenter.org
• Happy Cats Haven Black Cat Disco Ball, virtual gala, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 24, costumes, music, auction, pet rock decorating, on Facebook
• Turkey Trot 5K to benefit Pikes Peak YMCA programs, virtual, run whenever and wherever you want, register through Oct. 25, $30 and $5 for furry friends, price increases Oct. 26 and Nov. 23. ppymca.org/turkeytrot2020
• 48th annual November Noel, 7 p.m. Nov. 14, newest program Preemie Family Assistance Fund, NICU virtual tour, free, registration to come.