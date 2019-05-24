As this week’s snowstorm gives way to 70-degree weather and you prepare to replace plants outed too soon, one local garden club’s sale comes to the rescue.
The Manitou Springs Garden Club will host its annual plant sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday outside Manitou Art Center, 515 Manitou Ave.
There will be perennials, native plants and shrubs, edible plants such as raspberries, rhubarb, tomatoes, chives, zucchini and peppers, xeric and deer-resistant plants, pollinator plants from the Manitou Springs Pollinator Project, and a “homegrown table” with plants grown locally and furnished by the club’s 25 members. The homegrown table features plants that are organically grown, without herbicides or pesticides, in the local growing zone.
“One of the things we like about our homegrown table is everything was grown at this altitude,” incoming club president Janine Taylor said. “We’ll have things that were started from seed or cuttings from our own garden. One member starts tomatoes and peppers. I’ll have some medicinal plants such as spilanthes, elecampane, motherword and feverfew.”
One of the club’s main suppliers, Britton Nursery in Colorado Springs, experienced some damage during the storm and might not be able to provide as many perennials as the club intended. For the best plant selection, though, Taylor suggests arriving early.
The sale benefits the club’s grants, which this year amounted to more than $1,800 in awards to Pikes Peak region organizations including the food bank at Community Congregational Church of Manitou Springs, Concrete Couch, E11 Creative Workshop at Manitou Art Center, Flying Pig Farm, Manitou Community Market, Penny Pines, Textiles West and Timberline Baptist Church.
“The whole reason we do the sale is we are a nonprofit and we want to give grants back to the community,” Taylor said.
Here’s an incentive to buy: Anyone who spends more than $25 may pick up a free homegrown plant or organic gardening DVD, as long as supplies last.
Parking is available in the Hiawatha Gardens Lot, 10 Old Man’s Trail.
The club is open to new members. It meets at 6 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month at a member’s home (inquire via direct message at facebook.com/ManitouSpringsGardenClub or email Taylor at jtaylor044@skybeam.com for location) from May to September, and at Community Congregational Church, 103 Pawnee Ave., from October to April. Meetings are free. Club membership is $20 per individual, $25 per family and includes speakers and educational opportunities. The club plants and maintains city gardens including Mansion’s Community Garden and the Manitou Chamber of Commerce Garden.
