Garret Romaine's favorite Colorado moments have been those during harrowing drives in the high, steep wild, those moments of surprise that come long after the road turns rough under his Jeep. "It's good gravel, then it's bad gravel, then it's really bad," he says. "Then you turn that corner, and there's this magnificent old structure. To me, that's about as exciting as finding gold in the bottom of my pan." But it was prospecting - the act of it, not the wooden skeletons of its past - that most recently brought the Oregon man to the Centennial State. FalconGuides's "Gold Panning Colorado" is a region-by-region breakdown of the streams still teeming with the shiny promise that men yearned for more than 150 years ago.