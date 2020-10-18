The website zrankings.com is the snow source behind Forbes' annual grading of North American resorts. Its mountain- and data-crazed team seeks to equip fellow enthusiasts with the powder knowledge they need.
"To measure the seemingly immeasurable, we've ingested gobs of historical weather data and every last measurable detail on 220 North American resorts," the site pledges.
The team maintains calculations for "true snow," yearly averages measured in inches. Here's how Colorado ski areas rank on the site:
Wolf Creek — 387
Steamboat — 368
Vail — 354
Winter Park — 347
Loveland — 344
Beaver Creek — 325
Arapahoe Basin — 314
Snowmass — 295
Monarch — 284
Breckenridge — 282
Copper Mountain — 278
Telluride — 276
Purgatory — 264
Crested Butte — 253
Aspen Highlands — 252
Aspen Mountain — 250
Keystone — 235
Sunlight — 232
Eldora — 225
Powderhorn — 225