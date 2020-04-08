Typically around now, Colorado Springs' staple fly fishing outfitter, Angler's Covey, is loading up on inventory, booking trips and scheduling guides.
"They're all tying flies," shop owner David Leinweber said of his river leaders.
And that's about all they can do.
Like Leinweber and most every player in Colorado's vibrant outdoor recreation industry, they have been put on hold, left to wonder if they'll be able to soak up the sun and make money this summer.
Business is down 75% at Angler's Covey, Leinweber says — joining stark numbers that are seen at all corners of the industry reportedly worth $62 billion to the state's economy.
The coronavirus pandemic's first victim was the ski slopes. With the abrupt end of the season, Vail Resorts has projected losses up to $200 million.
Now, the disease and the stay-at-home orders and close-of-business demands that have come with it take aim at summer tourism, from outfitters and retailers specializing in camping to rafting, hunting, rock climbing, off-roading, mountain biking and more.
"In states where there's a high outdoor recreation economy, this could be devastating," said Lise Aangeenbrug, executive director of the Outdoor Industry Association.
States such Colorado, which is home to the industry's biggest annual trade show. June's Outdoor Retailer in Denver has been called off, along with reservations everywhere.
"If I was a (rafting) guide and outfitter right now, I would be looking at my reservations, and I would be concerned," said Nathan Fey, the former whitewater guide who is now director of Colorado's Office of Outdoor Recreation Industry.
While the office continues to collect survey data, preliminary results are bleak, as they are nationally, Aangeenbrug said.
"What we've heard back very early on — and this very well could be worse now — is that retail sales have dropped 30% to 40%," she said, "and that online can't completely replace the in-store experience."
The state industry's small businesses "are feeling a huge pinch," Fey said, with 77% of survey takers saying they've suspended parts or all of their operations.
"More than half of these employers — and not just small businesses — have let employees go," Fey said. "They're just making cuts left and right. And I think we'll see these numbers grow unfortunately."
On state and national levels, industry advocates have requested retailers be deemed "critical." They see a discrepancy in laws allowing stores to remain open for selling guns, including here in Colorado.
"The Cabelas and Bass Pros are selling more than firearms, much of what smaller retailers are selling," Fey said, "but smaller retailers like Leinweber can't operate."
As Leinweber navigates new loans through the Paycheck Protection Program — it's been a "bumpy" process, he says, echoing many small business owners — he'd like to think of himself and industry counterparts as "critical."
"Outdoor recreation is vital to mental health and physical health," he said. "So outdoor recreation retailers are vital to provide those tools and gear and supplies that allow people to get outdoors."
For now, Coloradans have been urged to stay away from outdoors far beyond their homes. Gov. Jared Polis has repeatedly told residents to not travel to mountain towns, while some of those jurisdictions have warned of steep fines for visitors.
The industry is banking on isolation creating valuable "pent-up energy."
"We're focused right now on keeping businesses alive, which are going to be really important as people are finding this renewed appreciation for the outdoors," Aangeenbrug said. "Once we get back up and running and these restrictions are lifted, people are going to want to get outside. Who's going to be there to help them do that?"