Colorado's next state park officially has a name.
The announcement of Fishers Peak State Park — a name that shouldn't surprise anyone who has followed events since last fall, when Gov. Jared Polis held a celebration under Trinidad's iconic landmark — was included in a new column by Crystal Dreiling. The park manager recently published the first of what is expected to be monthly updates from the formerly private ranch sprawling 19,200 acres.
Dreiling introduced herself as part of a team of Colorado Parks and Wildlife "managers, engineers, biologists and other staff who have the privilege of helping to create Colorado's 42nd state park." It is to be the second largest, following State Forest State Park in northern Colorado.
Dreiling started by addressing the obvious question: When will the park open?
"Please understand we can't just immediately open the gates and let people in," she wrote.
She reiterated the message from officials: that it will take time to complete an inventory of natural, historical and cultural aspects of the park.
"At the same time, we intend to provide meaningful outdoor recreation opportunities as soon as possible," Dreiling wrote. Polis' proclamation called for a "meaningful level" of public access no later than Jan. 1.
Crews have broken ground on what is to be the "initial, limited trail access point," Dreiling wrote, and the recent addition of two vault toilets "was an exciting step toward opening the park to the public."
Dreiling also noted two recently discovered creatures on the property: the New Mexico meadow jumping mouse, listed as an endangered species in 2014; and the variable skink, "an unusual lizard," she wrote, "making Fishers Peak likely the only (Colorado) state park where this species has been observed."