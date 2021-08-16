Tips

Colorado Parks and Wildlife offers these tips for wildlife viewing:

• Go in the early morning or early evening, when animals are most active.

• Observe from a distance for the safety of you and the animal. Use binoculars and zoom functions of camera.

• Move slowly and causally, never directly toward wildlife. Stay quiet and still.

• Leave pets at home. They could provoke.

• Do not feed animals.

• Wear earth-tone clothes, such as gray, khaki and olive green that better blend into natural surroundings.

• Look to landscape edges, such as where trees meet meadows. Animals spend time in these edges.