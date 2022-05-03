By now, perhaps it’s a familiar story. Pandemic started. Person started a new hobby.
Taylor Bruzzi recognizes how she fits the mold made since 2020.
“Like everybody,” she said, “I started it right when the pandemic happened.”
Something was brewing before, though. Eight years as a special education teacher had taken a toll. Online learning took more of a toll on Bruzzi’s mental health.
“It was to the point that I could barely get out of bed,” she said.
Bruzzi thought trying something new would help. So she turned to crafts. She tried out pottery and candle making and making clay earrings. It was a flicker of good.
Another bright spot happened in July 2020. An elopement at Lake Isabelle in Colorado. When she and her husband returned to Rhode Island, Bruzzi gave her notice. She quit the only career she knew to pursue her artsy hobby. By February 2021, the couple had moved to Thornton, north of Denver.
She kept on with her craft. Bruzzi added small crystals to the tops of her soy candles, as she had seen others do.
Then she added something new, but familiar to her. As much as Bruzzi describes herself as a “candle fiend,” just try to count her feelings about flowers.
It’s more than her three flower tattoos or all the clothing items she owns adorned with flower patterns.
“Flowers are so much of who I am as a person,” Bruzzi said. “I don’t want to be in a room without flowers. Period.”
And she’s often not, at least at her house full of at least 150 plants, a sort of “urban jungle,” she says.
Bruzzi didn’t want her candles to be without flowers, either. So she attached colorful dried flower petals to them.
It took lots of experimenting to find a process that kept the flowers in place without catching their own flames.
When Bruzzi figured it out, she had a thought. It echoes what many of her customers say now about the candles: “I had never seen anything like it.”
They look like “little gardens inside candles,” Bruzzi said.
After moving to Colorado, her business called Pothead Planters (which she is changing in the next few months) has thrived.
Her candles and earrings are in six stories, including two Eclectic Co. locations in Colorado Springs. On Etsy, sales are in the hundreds.
That’s where you’ll find a description of the candles made with soy wax, organic hemp wicks and all natural oil scents: “They contain sun-charged stones for good energy and local greens as gratitude towards nature. For best results, burn in a small room or enclosed space. Candles can be used for meditation, yoga, bath rituals or self-care practices.”
There’s a purpose beyond the “funky and fun” look.
“Lighting a candle is an act of self care,” Bruzzi said. “They give you a moment.”
It’s like having flowers around.
“They just make you feel special,” she said. “I think that's why we give them to people when they're sad or when we want them to know they’re loved.”
Bruzzi’s creations are a self-care super combination.
Roughly two years after starting this hobby, it’s turned into a full-time job. Along the way, it has also been Bruzzi’s form of self care.
“You should wake up happy every morning,” she said. “The way I wake up now, I’m excited.”