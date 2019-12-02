The Rocky Mountain Wildlife Foundation in Guffey has been housing a number of wolves and wolf dogs for more than 23 years, though that won’t be the case for much longer.

It was announced on Sunday in an emotional Facebook post that the Rocky Mountain Wildlife Foundation would be closing its doors at the end of December. Mark and Catherine Johnson, the two in charge of the operation stated they are, "feeling their age and caring for our beloved wolves and wolf dogs is getting more difficult."

Rocky Mountain Wildlife Foundation was known for housing “Cheyenne the Healing Wolf” for more than a decade. Her ability to connect with people emotionally led to visits from thousands around the world.

Gallery: Meeting these wolves won't cost you a dime

+21 
+21 
2. Get kisses... Pictures
+21 
+21 
Meeting these wolves wonÔÇÖt cost you a dime (but you can donate, theyÔÇÖre expanding)
+21 
+21 
Meeting these wolves wonÔÇÖt cost you a dime (but you can donate, theyÔÇÖre expanding)
+21 
+21 
Meeting these wolves wonÔÇÖt cost you a dime (but you can donate, theyÔÇÖre expanding)
+21 
+21 
Meeting these wolves wonÔÇÖt cost you a dime (but you can donate, theyÔÇÖre expanding)

Animals on the property will be relocated to a Sedalia area non-profit known as “Mattersville Vets” to be part of the “Warriors with Wolves” program. The relocation process has already started and will continue through January 2020. The non-profit works with PTSD patients, as well as members of the military that need a home for their dog while on active duty. According to Rocky Mountain Wildlife Foundation, Mattersville Vets plans to offer tours, though additional details have yet to be released.

The public announcement from RMWF ends with a note of thanks to the more than 22,000 visitors and volunteers over the multiple decades that the foundation has been in operation. During that stint, the center offered tours on a donation basis, allowing visitors to get an up-close experience with animals housed there.

Load comments