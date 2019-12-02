The Rocky Mountain Wildlife Foundation in Guffey has been housing a number of wolves and wolf dogs for more than 23 years, though that won’t be the case for much longer.
It was announced on Sunday in an emotional Facebook post that the Rocky Mountain Wildlife Foundation would be closing its doors at the end of December. Mark and Catherine Johnson, the two in charge of the operation stated they are, "feeling their age and caring for our beloved wolves and wolf dogs is getting more difficult."
Rocky Mountain Wildlife Foundation was known for housing “Cheyenne the Healing Wolf” for more than a decade. Her ability to connect with people emotionally led to visits from thousands around the world.
Get kisses from a wolf Have you heard of Rocky Mountain Wildlife Foundation? Check out their website and book a free visit. You'll get to interact with wolves and learn a lot about this awesome species. While a private tour here is free, donations are accepted. Considering that many wolf parks charge hundreds for interactive visits, that's quite the deal. Donations tend to fall in the $20 per person range.
Most of the wolves and wolf dogs here are very well-trained, but they are still wild animals. You'll have to sign a waiver to enter their space. While that might sound a little intimidating, the staff is accident-free when it comes to those participating in their tours.
This is the Alpha of the pack. Initially he was growling but eventually, he calmed down and we were able to safely enter. After he greeted us, he was belly up for the man who runs the facility, just begging for pets.
The foundation is currently in the process of trying to expand into a much larger space. As seen in this photo, the new space includes a creek. If you visit, please make a donation or purchase something from the gift shop. A little bit can go a long way.
Animals on the property will be relocated to a Sedalia area non-profit known as “Mattersville Vets” to be part of the “Warriors with Wolves” program. The relocation process has already started and will continue through January 2020. The non-profit works with PTSD patients, as well as members of the military that need a home for their dog while on active duty. According to Rocky Mountain Wildlife Foundation, Mattersville Vets plans to offer tours, though additional details have yet to be released.
The public announcement from RMWF ends with a note of thanks to the more than 22,000 visitors and volunteers over the multiple decades that the foundation has been in operation. During that stint, the center offered tours on a donation basis, allowing visitors to get an up-close experience with animals housed there.