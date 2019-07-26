The views in Colorado's mountains are a little different this year than what we've seen recently. Most of the flowers are blooming at the same time in 2019, and it is making for some spectacular scenery.
Carpets of blue and, now, yellow are making for a vibrant wildflower year in places like Crested Butte. Ian Billick, executive director of the Rocky Mountain Biological Laboratory, said we can thank a nice snowpack and a slow warm-up.
"What happened was, we had some nice, late snows in May. We also had colder temperatures that kind of slowed everything up. And it's great for the wildflowers because they've got that moisture they need," Billick said.